Til Valhalla Project presents plaque to fallen Barboursville veteran

UNIONVILLE—A veteran-owned garment company that supports veterans’ mental health and honors the fallen recently, in a quiet affair with loved ones, recognized a Barboursville Army veteran tragically shot to death at his home last year.

Florida-based Til Vilhalla Project crafted a customized plaque, “Always With Us,” in memory of 36-year-old James Manning, who died June 16, 2021. He left behind a wife, Jessica, and three children.

A specially selected Legacy Guardian from the area made the plaque presentation Jan. 30 at veteran-owned Unionville Brewing Co.

Jessica Manning nominated her husband for the plaque because she wanted their son and two daughters to have it to remember him by. Specialist Manning, an Arizona native, served with the 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade in Germany and Afghanistan.

“James was such a selfless, giving person who deserved to be honored for the sacrifices he gave to his country, his friends and his family,” said his wife.

Jessica Manning said her husband was young when he joined the Army, and it was something about which he was proud. And so are his kids, she said. Manning thanked the company for honoring her husband.

Created by a veteran in 2016, Til Valhalla Project comes from Norse mythology for “hall of the fallen.” It is said among service members, “Until we meet again in Valhalla,” a sign of respect that they will meet again.

Til Valhalla Project employs veterans in its St. Augustine facility, where printing, bagging, packaging, shipping, and customer service for its clothing products is done.

The company was set up to raise money to support veteran suicide prevention and to make the plaques that are hand-crafted and hand-delivered to veterans’ families at no cost to them, more than 1,500 so far. The plaques also honor law enforcement officers and firefighters.

There’s a long waiting list for people wanting a plaque for their loved one, according to Til Valhalla Project community coordinator Angela, a retired military and law enforcement veteran who preferred not to publish her last name. She is part of the four-person Fallen Hero Team responsible for creating the memorial plaques and Legacy Stories.

“Currently we are only able to honor 64 heroes a month and we have over 1,200 applications, so there is an extensive waiting period, but we do we our best to honor all of the heroes,” Angela said.

She approved Manning’s plaque application and said it was truly their privilege to be able to honor his service to the country and his legacy.

“We were humbled by his story and everyone at T.V.P. was deeply saddened by the circumstances of his tragic passing, especially knowing he left a wife and three young children behind. SPC Manning’s story is absolutely heartbreaking,” Angela said.

Manning’s former Army mate, SFC Joel Harmon, of Newport News, helped write the Legacy Story, having served with James in Afghanistan. The story was printed on poster board with photos and displayed at the plaque presentation.

“Manning served his country with pride. Assigned to mail duty in Germany while a PFC, he sometimes worked 18 hours straight, wanting to ensure that each piece of mail was sorted and delivered to the soldiers waiting for word from family and friends.

“Manning also completed a 14-month tour of duty in Afghanistan. While deployed, he assisted with air operations that ensured soldiers received necessary life-sustaining supplies and their much-anticipated care packages and communications from home,” the plaque read.

The fallen soldier’s volunteer duties included base protection, late-night tower guard and primary entry gate guard, among many others, according to his Legacy Story.

“He never complained, lived the Army values and was the ultimate quiet professional,” his story says.

Manning, as a civilian, drove a UPS truck to support his family and was a favorite delivery person among the dogs on his route, for the former soldier always had a ready treat.

“Manning was a devoted family man whose wife and three children honor his legacy and keep his kind and loving spirit alive. Rest easy, selfless hero. Til Valhalla, soldier!” the Legacy Story stated.

Herman attended the recent plaque presentation along with fellow servicemen Larry Gonzalez, of Alexandria and David Ortiz, who traveled from Florida for the poignant program in Orange County.

“What we remember most about James is how quiet and professional he was,” Herman said in a message Wednesday. “Always helping out, volunteering to help us do the things he didn’t have to do. He was easy to make laugh, too, I remember lol.”

Unionville Brewing Co. was an apt place to hold the plaque presentation, endorsed by Legacy Guardian Grace Mullinax, a U.S. Marine veteran who graduated in 2016 from Culpeper County High School.

It was her first time delivering a plaque to the family of a fallen veteran so she did it at a familiar venue, pro-military, police and first responder, with snow on the ground.

Mullinax signed up for the volunteer role with Til Valhalla Project to stay connected to her own service.

“I wanted to give back to the families who lost their loved ones, and help honor my fellow military members, police, and firefighters,” Mullinax said.

She didn’t know the Mannings before the presentation, but soon got familiar with their circumstances.

“It was more rewarding personally than I imagined, but extremely difficult to hold it together for the sake of the family,” Mullinax said. “It absolutely broke my heart, but I’m glad they have a good way to remember their father and husband for who he was and not how he was taken from them.”

Til Vilhalla Project selects Legacy Guardians who live in plaque recipients’ local areas. The majority, like Mullinax, are are veterans, family members of veterans and Gold Star family members, according to Angela.

“The Legacy Guardian for SPC Manning was selected based on her name Grace, often defined as ‘God’s intervention and support in everyday moments of life,’ said Angela.

“Knowing everything that Jessica and her children have been through by having SPC Manning taken from them... I thought Grace would be a good fit,” Angela said.

The impactful plaque presentation, quiet all around, lasted just a few moments as the Legacy Guardian saluted, handed the plaque to Jessica Manning and stated, “From a fellow veteran and sister-in-arms, please accept this plaque in honor of your fallen hero.”

Family from out of town, including James Manning’s siblings, joined the presentation event via Facebook Live while dozens filled the brewing company to honor the local veteran.

There were stacks of tasty pizza, sub sandwiches, local beer from the tap, juice and soda for the kids, and something called Tractor Juice—spiked, flavored seltzer for adults.

The mayor of Gordonsville attended the program along with Gordon-Barbour Elementary School family, friends from all around and cousins who traveled from a distance with children to attend.

“A plaque presentation can be an emotional experience for everyone involved. Regardless of how long ago a hero may have passed, the circumstances of their passing, or the recipient’s relationship to the hero, a plaque presentation can generate a myriad of feelings and emotions, happy, sad, pain, and everything in between,” Angela said.

A feeling of support was also felt for the Manning family.

