Tim Tebow speaks to Liberty University graduates

Liberty University’s virtual Commencement ceremony last Saturday was the grand finale to a week of in-person and online degree presentation ceremonies, according to a university release.
Keynote speaker Tim Tebow—former Heisman Trophy winner and two-time college football National Champion—encouraged graduates to view their future work as worship to the Lord. He said they should seek to be Champions for Christ in their respective fields.
“I’ve got to tell you, it’s an awesome honor to be here,” he said. “I love Dr. Falwell’s dream of having believers that are excellent at what they do. I believe that’s what we’re called to do.”
Tebow said one of the ways to live out the Gospel is to serve those in need.
“When they’re hurting, you stay with them,” he said. “When they’re lost, you tell them about Jesus. When they can’t afford something, you pay for them. When they need help, you figure it out. You choose their best interest whether you like them or not, whether you know them or not. Whether you agree with everything they do or not.”
Through their calling, purpose, and assignment, Tebow said that every Liberty graduate can and will have an impact if they do their work—their worship—unto the Lord. Although the storms of life can make it difficult to trust in the Lord, Tebow reminded viewers that resting in the arms of Christ brings peace.
When Jerry Prevo was named the chairman of Liberty University Board of Trustees 18 years ago, he said that he vividly remembers Jerry Falwell Sr., host of the Oldtime Gospel Hour, charging him with the responsibility to keep fulfilling the university’s vision if he should pass away.
“I’m not here to put my brand on this university. I’m here to keep the brand that Jerry Falwell Sr. laid out 50 years ago,” Prevo said during graduation. “I gave him my word that I would do that. And that’s why I’m standing here today. This is God’s university. It always has been and it always will be.”
Prevo said that our world, in all its brokenness, needs Liberty and its graduates to bring the joyful and redemptive message of the Gospel.
“You’ll come across a lot of people whose lives are broken and when you do, I hope you’ll love them and help them because that is what a Champion for Christ does,” he said.