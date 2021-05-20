Tim Tebow speaks to Liberty University graduates

Liberty University’s virtual Commencement ceremony last Saturday was the grand finale to a week of in-person and online degree presentation ceremonies, according to a university release.

Keynote speaker Tim Tebow—former Heisman Trophy winner and two-time college football National Champion—encouraged graduates to view their future work as worship to the Lord. He said they should seek to be Champions for Christ in their respective fields.

“I’ve got to tell you, it’s an awesome honor to be here,” he said. “I love Dr. Falwell’s dream of having believers that are excellent at what they do. I believe that’s what we’re called to do.”

Tebow said one of the ways to live out the Gospel is to serve those in need.

“When they’re hurting, you stay with them,” he said. “When they’re lost, you tell them about Jesus. When they can’t afford something, you pay for them. When they need help, you figure it out. You choose their best interest whether you like them or not, whether you know them or not. Whether you agree with everything they do or not.”