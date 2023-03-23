A well-known leader with the Town of Culpeper Police Department is seeking to be the county’s next top lawman.

Capt. Tim Chilton, 52, announced his candidacy Wednesday on Facebook to run for the elected constitutional office of Culpeper County Sheriff in November.

A Stafford native who has lived in Culpeper for 22 years, Chilton started off with the Culpeper Police Department in 1997 as a patrolman and is now deputy chief.

“Today is the day I choose to put my 26 years of law enforcement experience, dedication to the community, and love of this county into my candidacy,” Chilton wrote in the Facebook post. He promised “an unwavering dedication to community unity, trust and transparency, and policing over politics.”

An electrician since his days at Stafford County High School, Chilton still works as an electrical contractor and is a substitute teacher in the trades a few days a week at Culpeper Technical Education Center. He received electrical training in high school and on the job.

“Back when I decided to look at policing, [the economy] was going through a bad spot in housing, not a lot of work, the only other thing I was possibly interested in was being a game warden,” Chilton said in a phone call.

“I rode with a couple of my friends at Stafford sheriff’s office and immediately had the bug for getting into law enforcement.”

After getting his start at the Culpeper PD, Chilton left and worked a few years in Stafford before returning to Culpeper and the force. He has a farm in Mitchells, where he runs a small wedding venue, and is an avid hunter. Chilton has two grown sons, including one who recently joined him on the police force.

He attended professional executive leadership school at the University of Richmond, Institute for Leadership in Changing Times through Virginia Tech, Southern Policing Institute, DEA complex conspiracy command school and the FBI trilogy for supervisory, leadership and command level training.

“It’s certainly time for a change,” Chilton said of why he is running for sheriff.

“The public has been asking me to do this for six years now, and I’ve gotten to a point in my career where I am the No. 2, deputy chief, at the police department.”

Culpeper PD and the sheriff’s office are so far apart now, he said in the phone call.

“We don’t have the relationship that we used to have,” Chilton said. “My thing is to rebuild that relationship and to get a fair pay scale for the deputies and be about truth and transparency. That’s the key—body cams, all those things that are looked for in today’s standards, today’s practices, you got to be out in front with all of it.”

Chilton is running as independent. He believes law enforcement should not be party affiliated.

“I have to serve both sides. I don’t know anything about politics,” Chilton said. “I don’t make my day out of who goes right, who votes left. I want to make sure I am that person for everyone in this county. I don’t want to be affiliated with one side or the other and the other side feels like they can’t come and talk to me.”

The police department, over the course of the past two decades, has worked to be as open and transparent with the public as possible, he said.

“Anybody can come to our office and talk to us anytime they want and I am always available. That’s how I will run the [sheriff’s] office. Anybody can get to me whenever they need to even if they need to come to my house," Chilton said.

Republican Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins easily won election to a third term in 2019. According to CCSO spokesman Lt. Les Tyler, Jenkins plans to campaign for a fourth term and has been aware of Clinton and one other person having plans to run for the office.