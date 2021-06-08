Today is candidates' filing deadline, Democratic primary

Today, June 8 at 7 p.m. is the deadline for candidates for local and state office to file the necessary paperwork with the county registrar or Va. Dept. of Elections in order to qualify to have their names printed on the ballot in the Nov. 2, 2021 General Election.

Today is also a statewide Democratic Primary for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Polls are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Code of Virginia authorizes the Virginia State Board of Elections to grant an extension of the deadline for filing for some forms, according to a release last week from the State Board. Chairman Robert Brink reiterated the board’s stance on granting extensions.

“In the past, due to the failure of multiple candidates to comply with the law’s requirements, the State Board has granted such extensions,” he said. “However, as I have made clear earlier this year, there is no assurance the Board will grant an extension of the deadline in the future.”

See elections.virginia.gov/candidatepac-info/candidate-bulletins for info. Voters can contact VA Department of Elections at 800/552-9745 or info@elections.virginia.gov.