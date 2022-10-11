'Tommy Walks America' camps out at Culpeper Legion hall on trek to help homeless veterans

A 24-year-old New Jersey man camped overnight at Culpeper American Legion Post 330 Thursday night on his way, on foot, while pushing a shopping cart, all the way to California to raise money for homeless veterans.

Tommy Pasquale is living his dream walking across country, according to a LinkedIn profile for the Seton Hall University marketing graduate.

The nearly 2,800-trek from coast to coast will support a timely and worthwhile cause—the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, a Washington, D.C. nonprofit focused on ending veteran homelessness.

Tommy Walks America is a public group on Facebook and the Gen Z’er is also on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, all at https://linktr.ee/tommy_pasquale.

A GoFundMe he set up had raised $9,400 as of Monday for National Coalition for Homeless Veterans since he started walking on Sept. 20.

“I have embarked on a journey starting today that is going to take me from Manasquan, N.J. to Venice Beach, Calif. via foot,” Pasquale said in his start-off video post last month.

“The reason I’m doing this is with the goal of raising money for the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans. On any given night in this country, there are 38,000 homeless veterans. A country, in my humble opinion is the greatest country in the world, these brave men and women who fought for our freedoms deserve the best. And I think it’s our job as Americans to look out for one another I think we have to do better,” he said in the video post.

Pasquale walked around 275 miles to reach Culpeper in 19 days on Oct. 6, meeting up with the veterans and veteran-supporting members of American Legion Post 330 and its auxiliary. He set up camp in the wooded area behind the lodge along Route 229.

“He had an evening of fellowship with members of Post 330,” said auxiliary member Kim Atkins, a local professional photographer who met up with Pasquale before he left town Friday morning, to help document his cause.

“Tommy walks 20 miles a day and then camps out or stays in motels for the evening to rest up for next day’s travels. Tommy said it was his dream to walk across America and decided to do so for this worthy cause,” she said.

Pasquale is not a military veteran, but he has friends and family who are either currently serving or who are veterans. Tommy keeps a written journal and makes an entry each evening to record his journey across America, Atkins said.

“The veterans of this country have sacrificed to make The United States the freedom and opportunity-filled home we all love,” Pasquale stated on the GoFundMe page.

“The last few years have been full of adversity for all Americans, and in a country that feels as divided as it ever has, this is something we can all agree on. I thank you in advance for your support of The NCHV.”

He hopes to make it to Venice Beach by April—six months away.

“If you see Tommy along Route 29 pushing his cart, make sure to honk in support,” Atkins posted on Friday.

Pasquale got to sleep in nice accommodations Friday night down the road when Madison Vines RV Resort & Cottages, along Route 29 in Madison, reached out to him on social media with an invite to stay the night.

“Just wanted to give a shout-out to my friend at Madison Vines RV and Cottages for hooking it up for me, I really enjoyed my stay. Sure as hell beats the tent for the night,” Pasquale posted, with a video of the cozy unit. “I could get used to this kind of camping.”

Pasquale is a big Giants fan and has his family behind him.

“We are proud of him but also worried about his safety. Thanks to all who are helping him,” his dad, Peter Pasquale said in a message Monday.

Housing instability and homelessness increase the likelihood of suicide among veterans, according to a Sept. 23 post on Facebook by the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, beneficiary of Pasquale’s walk.

Sept. 23 was World Suicide Prevention Day. Share @VeteransAffairs resources available to veterans and their loved ones. For immediate confidential crisis support 24/7, contact the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 then pressing 1, or visiting https://bit.ly/3S3Hk0N.

For help with housing instability or homelessness, make the call to 1-877-4AIDVET (877-424-3838), or visit https://bit.ly/3eJt273.