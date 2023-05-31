Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Salem Volunteer Fire Department held its annual car show fundraiser last Saturday, sponsored by Tony’s Body Shop.

Dozens of gleaming hot rods and classic cars with impeccable paint jobs and monster engines lined the station parking lot along Sperryville Pike.

The volunteer department thanked its sponsor, and all car show participants and patrons for attending. A special shout out went to VFD members who helped at Friday night’s work detail and all who worked the car show on Saturday.

“The weather was amazing, and everyone had a great time. Thanks to everyone for making it a great success!!” according to a post.