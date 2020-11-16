Too big: Culpeper County planners deny Maroon Solar permit

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The group submitted a Change.org petition opposing Maroon Solar with nearly 1,400 signatures of people from around the country and world.

Area resident Fred Reid, in written comments to the planning commission, emphasized wide-scale erosion environmental impacts of allowing hundreds of thousands of solar panels to be installed on land formerly grown with trees. Timber production on the site 50-plus year or more “provided a green environment,” he stated, while limiting water runoff and protecting animal habitats.

In addition, Reid said in his letter, area soil is notoriously “blackjack,” poor draining and comprised of heavy clay. Water will run off into area streams in the Rappahannock River watershed emptying into the Chesapeake Bay.

Blackjack Road resident Wanda Evan Mallaburn, in a letter to the county, said she supported the solar project that will be located close to her house, one of only a few in the immediate project area. The project is unobtrusive and will create jobs for the area and tax revenue, she said.

Mallaburn spoke in favor of the project for its ability to generate energy from the sun enough to power 25,000 homes.