A 2023 graduate of Eastern View High School received a recent send-off for success as he continues an atypical education journey with determination and resilience. Diego Jimenez is moving on to Germanna Community College with the technological tools he needs to excel.

His journey to graduation has been anything but typical, according to a recent release from Culpeper County Public Schools.

Living with special needs and in a wheelchair, the young man started his local public education career in preschool at Sycamore Park Elementary. He went on to attend Farmington Elementary, Floyd T. Binns Middle School and then Eastern View.

“Diego uses assistive technology to be successful in his education,” stated CCPS Occupational Therapist and Assistive Technology Liaison Jamie Hoover.

“This technology includes a device called, Quha Zono 2, a gyroscopic head mouse that allows Diego to control a computer mouse with his head instead of his hands.”

Paraeducator Celeste Williams has supported Diego the entire 15 years of his CCPS journey” “The technology has helped Diego be independent, keep up and remain on the honor roll.”

Assistive Technology Facilitator Susan Reed has worked with Jimenez since early elementary school. She recalled when he first started using the Quha Zono.

“It was practically an instantaneous success,” Reed said. “He was able to operate his Chromebook as quickly as most people can with a traditional mouse. This was important to Diego since he needed to be able to keep up with the quick pace of high school classes.

“Previously, he relied on a sophisticated program that used voice commands to control his computer. The Quha Zono had the added benefit of being able to control his computer silently.”

To celebrate his extraordinary accomplishments and send him off to Germanna prepared, a large group assembled May 11 at Eastern View to present Jimenez with some special gifts—his own Quha Zono 2 and large-screen Chromebook to use at college. In all, $1,200 was raised for the equipment, including $700 by teachers and employees from all of the schools Diego attended in CCPS. EVHS teacher Latonda Dillworth-Hudgen worked with the Culpeper Lions Club to coordinate an additional $500 donation. The gifts included an adapter that allows him to use the device with his phone.

During the gift presentation, Jimenez told the group that he was going to earn his associate’s degree.

“I’m going to transfer to a big four-year college for my major—broadcasting,” he added.

Hoover said the fact that they were able to raise so much money for the student was a reflection on the positive impact that Jimenez has had on so many people in the school system.

“Diego is a unique and wonderful student! He is a hard-working, motivated and determined young man who doesn’t let any limitation or challenge stop him!” said teachers Erin Restel and Kim Bledsoe. “He brings a smile and laugh to everyone and has a wonderful sense of humor! We wish him much success, and can’t wait to see what all he will accomplish!”

For Williams, who has been working with Diego for so long, the last weeks of school were emotional: “I feel like a proud parent,” she said. “The most rewarding thing is him being positive and trying new things such as choir and the school musical. I will miss his daily jokes and positive attitude.”

Jimenez sang with the EV choir at graduation.

“I am so proud of Diego for all that he has accomplished during his school career, and I’m very excited as he continues into higher education,” Reed said. “When we gifted him his technology, I was so happy to know that he was moving forward with all the tools that helped him achieve his potential while he was a student in Culpeper. But what makes me especially proud is his self- determination.”