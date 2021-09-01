Tornado Watch in effect for Culpeper until 7 PM tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch through 7 p.m. tonight for Culpeper County and east of the Blue Ridge, including Orange, Rappahannock and Fauquier.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Madison County is not part of the watch, according to NWS.

A Flash Flood Watch continues for the entire outlook area through tonight. Heavy tropical rainfall from the remnants of Ida could result in flash flooding.

Due to the potential for inclement weather, Culpeper County Public Schools and Orange County Public Schools cancelled all afterschool and evening activities for Wednesday, Sept. 1.