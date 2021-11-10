Town accepting letters of interest for 1st of 2 Culpeper council vacancies

The town of Culpeper is now accepting letters of interest for appointment to a vacancy on Town Council following an unanticipated resignation days before the election.
An eight-member Culpeper council Tuesday night, with one ex-member noticeably absent, unanimously voted to hold a special election to fill that and another pending vacancy as part of the 2022 congressional elections in November. Holding a special election prior to November would cost the town $50,000-$75,000, according to Town Attorney Martin Crim, which council did not favor.
Council agreed the town would solicit letters of interest for filling the one-year vacancy created when former councilman Keith Brown resigned in late October after making sexual harassment comments online about a councilwoman. The appointment will be effective immediately through Dec. 31, 2022, as part of a process one outgoing councilman thinks should be as public as possible.
Applications for the 1st vacancy are due by mail or in-person only by noon on Nov. 22 to Mayor Michael Olinger c/o Kimberly Allen, Town Clerk, 400 S. Main St. Culpeper, VA 22701. Faxes and emails will not be accepted, according to a town release. Applicants are requested to be available at a Special Meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 unless notified otherwise.
Letters of Interest should include sufficient background information clearly demonstrating interest in becoming a council member as well as capabilities, experience, and belief applicants are the best candidate to serve the citizens of the town. Applicants should provide contact information including phone number and email address with the Letter of Interest.
The town has 45 days, until Dec. 13, to the vacancy from Brown's resignation. And it will have 45 days to fill a second vacancy, occurring Jan. 1, 2022, when Councilman Frank Reaves Jr. becomes mayor, vacating his council seat.
In the past, the town has filled vacancies based on results of the most recent election, in this case, the general election Nov. 2 for four council seats. If appointing based on candidates coming in No. 5 and No. 6 in the election, that would be Pranas Rimeikis and Fred Sapp.
Rimeikis could not receive the first appointment since he is on council through the end of the year so it would then go to Sapp, a first-time political candidate who was part of the 2021 Culpeper GOP ticket.
Lakeview resident Vanessa Short spoke during the public comment session, encouraging council to appoint Sapp and Rimeikis to the vacant seats, based on the recent election results.
“It’s a great opportunity to fill those spots responding to what the people had just spoken through an election,” the town resident said. 10 candidates did the work to qualify to be on the ballot, Short said, as well as investing time and money. “The people have spoken who they want on town council,” she said.
Councilwoman Jamie Clancey, the target of former councilman Brown’s debasing comments that led to his resignation, said Tuesday she would rather open the vacancy appointments to the entire community in addition to recent candidates.
Maybe some in the community lacked resources to run for office but still want to serve their community, Clancey said. “We can broaden it to people who might have ran. I see this as an opportunity to welcome everyone who wants to apply.”
The only requirement to serve on town council is to be a town resident and at least 18 years of age.
Councilman Jon Russell called for an open process in picking the replacements. The Republican Committee-endorsed mayoral candidate recently lost to Reaves by 381 votes in a partisan contest that garnered more than 5,100 votes town-wide and a 53 percent to 46 percent result.
The current process is flawed, Russell said Tuesday, of state code that allows councils to interview and make appointment decisions behind closed doors, shutting out the media and the public.
Town Manager Chris Hively said council’s hands were not tied to do it that way: “Ya’ll can do it however you want, in closed session, you don’t have to interviews at all, it’s completely up to council, per the state laws, it’s up to this body to decide how you want to do it.”
Russell said his major concern is making public those who apply and who does interviews in front of the public and not in private. He added he was ok with deliberating about applicants in closed session after as part of the process.
Russell said Wednesday it would be most fair to give the first appointment to Sapp with the next highest votes. Sapp has said he would put in for the appointment.
Rimeikis, who recently lost a bid for a fifth term in office and could be in the running to fill the second vacancy, said he participated in five council appointments in the last 18 years.
“It’s always been the same…interviews made public and when we meet it’s when we decide if we are doing it open or closed or interviews or no interviews,” he said.
Russell advocated for, and the rest of council agreed, allowing the clerk to release the names of applicants when asked by the press or public. “I want to make sure we have got full transparency,” said the outgoing two-term councilman. He said Wednesday he would not seek appointment to a third term.
“I meant what I said about term limits. I’m done on council,” Russell said.
Councilwoman Meaghan Taylor, who actively supported Reaves for mayor along with Clancey, said it would be tricky to conduct applicant interviews in public.
“Not sure how to do a public interview—it would be a new experience for me,” she said Tuesday.
Russell said he did an appointment to council when he was on town council in Washougal, Washington and it was public and worked just fine. Outgoing two-term councilman Keith Price, a retired Army veteran active in various veterans monuments in Culpeper, said applicants to authorities, board and commissions is not kept a secret.
“If somebody calls and asks who applied we will answer that question, but do not take an active role, don’t issue a press statement,” he said. “If the paper calls, says what names do you have, she can tell them.” The town will not release personal information contained in applications, Price said.
“That works for me,” said outgoing mayor Mike Olinger.
