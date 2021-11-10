Town accepting letters of interest for 1st of 2 Culpeper council vacancies

Russell said Wednesday it would be most fair to give the first appointment to Sapp with the next highest votes. Sapp has said he would put in for the appointment.

Rimeikis, who recently lost a bid for a fifth term in office and could be in the running to fill the second vacancy, said he participated in five council appointments in the last 18 years.

“It’s always been the same…interviews made public and when we meet it’s when we decide if we are doing it open or closed or interviews or no interviews,” he said.

Russell advocated for, and the rest of council agreed, allowing the clerk to release the names of applicants when asked by the press or public. “I want to make sure we have got full transparency,” said the outgoing two-term councilman. He said Wednesday he would not seek appointment to a third term.

“I meant what I said about term limits. I’m done on council,” Russell said.

Councilwoman Meaghan Taylor, who actively supported Reaves for mayor along with Clancey, said it would be tricky to conduct applicant interviews in public.

“Not sure how to do a public interview—it would be a new experience for me,” she said Tuesday.