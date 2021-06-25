Town adds parking, eastern access to Rockwater Park

Just in time for this weekend's 5K race and in advance of the Fourth of July fireworks, a new 26-spot parking lot opened Friday on the eastern boundary of Rockwater Park in the town of Culpeper.

The town project also includes new public access to the popular recreational spot from that side of town via Blue Ridge Avenue extended. The new entrance is accessible off of Orange Road by turning onto Saunders Street and making a right onto Blue Ridge Avenue.

Directional signs to this area of Rockwater Park have been installed along the Orange Road corridor.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The parking lot is relatively close to the splash pad and playground and easily accessible by trail," said Town Manager Chris Hively in an email Friday. "It should be a good alternative parking location for those who are using these park facilities as well as the rest of the park."

Culpeper Public Services Director Jim Hoy said in a phone message that the project was done under budget and on schedule in spite of inclement weather.

“It’s a direct connection to the multi-use path to the park,” Hoy said. “I’m pretty excited about that. We were able to open it just in time for the 5K race so that should help. Also should help for visitors to the park over the Fourth of July weekend.”

The town's newest park, Rockwater features a walking path, splash pad, playground, fit core course, climbing boulder and disc golf course.