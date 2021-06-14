Town advances bridge over tracks at Culpeper Depot, pool study

Town Council is advancing a feasibility study of a public pool on new town-owned land behind the Depot, and is moving ahead with plans to construct a pedestrian bridge over the tracks to reach the site on which the town intends to put a parking lot.
A total of $71,000 was approved last week for the report as well as an overall traffic impact analysis of the area surrounded by residential, business and industrial uses overlooking Culpeper National Cemetery.
It includes $21,000 for a bridge permitting review fee to Norfolk Southern, owner of the railway through Culpeper.
Staff and council, at last week’s meeting, agreed to hold off on further pool talks until a retreat meeting on July 1.
Councilman Frank Reaves, whose idea it was to use the Depot property for a pool, made a motion to move forward with the feasibility study, bridge review and traffic report. Councilwoman Jamie Clancey seconded it.
The town said in a staff report it is working on a Downtown Revitalization Project for the area, including the parking lot, to help mitigate the economic downturn from the pandemic.
In addition to more asphalt for vehicles, the project could include business incubator and remote working space and the aquatic center.
In other town news involving large expenses, town council approved spending $725,000 for the emergency replacement of two primary clarifiers at the sewer treatment plant, the first step in the treatment process for removing solids from the wastewater.
The equipment is from 1982, Public Services Director Jim Hoy told town council. One recently catastrophically failed, he said, and the other should be replaced as well. Wisconsin-based Envirex manufactured the clarifiers solely distributed and installed by Glen Allen-based Heyward Inc., according to a town report. The money to pay for the replacement will come from the utility fund.
Finally, Hoy accepted the 2020 Silver Award for the Town Water Treatment Plant from the Virginia Dept. of Health Office of Drinking Water. The award was through the state’s optimization program for achieving filter and backwash performance goals. It recognizes water treatment facilities that perform beyond compliance in delivering quality drinking water to the public.
In 2019-20, the town hired an outside firm to do a review of its drinking water system after neighbors complained of poor quality and taste. Study recommendations have been undertaken since and are ongoing including system flushing and pipe upgrades.
