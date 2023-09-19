Culpeper Town Council has approved a rezoning for the development of its first proposed data center campus, slated for construction on 116 acres next to the Culpeper National Cemetery annex on East Chandler Street.

Council approved the plan at its Sept. 5 meeting by a vote of 7-0. Councilman Travis Brown, who works as an electrician in the data center industry, abstained from the vote. Vice Mayor Billy Yowell was absent.

The two parcels, in proximity to the town electric plant and a housing development, were rezoned from residential to industrial. The land was originally rezoned residential 18 years ago for the Copper Ridge 490-home age-restricted development that never materialized.

In order to promote the development of technology businesses, town council earlier this year initiated an industrial rezoning of the land to allow for the easiest development of data centers on the properties, according to a town report at the time. The town in 2022 created a technology zone on its eastern edge to incentivize the data center use.

Nearly a dozen Culpeper County residents and interested parties spoke at the public hearing Sept. 5 with many expressing concern over the close proximity of the Copper Ridge project to the cemetery.

The Planning Commission held two hearings in July and August, but split on its recommendation to town council.

According to the concept layout, the closest building on the proposed data center campus to a residence is 450 feet away, the closest building to the cemetery property line is 900 feet away and around 1,500 feet from any current burial site.

One of the major concerns raised has been the potential noise emanating from data centers and its generators, should a power outage occur.

Stephen Plescow, president of St. Mawes real estate, represented the data center developers. He assured council a noise study would be conducted and other efforts made to mitigate potential noise issues and keep the levels within an acceptable range.

One speaker, Dr. John Lyver from Gainesville, disputed the effectiveness of sound mitigation efforts. A retired NASA modeler, Lyver contended his analysis showed noise levels would be louder than what Copper Ridge suggested. Lyver questioned the council on how they were going to enforce the noise levels as well as infrastructure issues due to blasting and other concerns.

“You’re going to get a few tax dollars out of this, only 150 jobs out of this project at full completion, you’re going to lower the living standards, the historic district is going to have noise in the mid-60s range. And for what?” he asked.

Larry Green of Reva felt the noise would not be an issue. He related going to a data center off U.S. Route 29 and only hearing “birds and wind.” He also questioned the rationale of having a residential neighborhood in the area that would potentially make more noise than a data center.

Another concern brought up by Sarah Parmelee with Piedmont Environmental Council was the town potentially getting short changed on mitigation funds should anything go wrong with the data center development.

Parmelee stated Prince William County gets 66 cents per square foot of data center development for its fire and rescue department. She said this is far less than what the town of Culpeper was offered.

The contribution made to Culpeper Fire and Rescue is 23 cents per gross square foot of building constructed, according to the proffer statement.

“Before you make your decision on Copper Ridge, please consider the information, the protections and the money that you are leaving and have already left on the table by not having the right language in your ordinance before adopting this technology zone incentive,” said Paremlee.

Other concerns included preservation of the cemetery, historical significance of Eastern View Hill and effects on tourism.

After the close of the public hearing, Councilman Joe Short said he approved of the rezoning because revenues gained from the data centers in the long term could help the town become debt free and give them more strength at the negotiation table in the future.

“We as the council have a responsibility to make sure, not just that we’re safe today, but that we have a long term plan to remain safe,” said Short. “And this can be one of the puzzle pieces that can make that happen.”

The Copper Ridge data center campus concept shows six buildings, covering 1.7 million square feet. Developers could go up to 2.2 million square feet according to the proffers.

Two of the buildings are proposed to be a maximum of 45 feet high while the other four are proposed at 65 feet high. Also planned for the development is a 100 foot vegetative buffer to separate the data center from the national cemetery. Main access to the proposed data centers would come from McDevitt Drive while an emergency access road would come from East Chandler Street.

Cash proffers as part of rezoning approval included $50,000 for improvements and land acquisition for public trails, $50,000 for the protection of existing trees and preservation of open spaces and $100,000 to Germanna Community College for scholarships to Culpeper residents studying IT Engineering, Cloud Computing Systems Technology or Data Center Technical Services.

According to a staff report, the town's Technology Zone Economic Development Policy adopted last year offers options for grants to businesses, including data centers, related to real estate taxes, machinery and tools taxes, site plan review permit fees, as well as business personal property taxes.

Staff recommended adoption of the tech zone "to help promote the development of technology businesses in that area which would result in additional tax revenue for the Town that otherwise might not materialize."