Town approves rezoning for 306-home Laurel Park, off of Orange Road

According to Treptow, townhouses will start in the $250,000 range while the single family houses will go for $350,000 to $400,000 each.

Rimeikis questioned how the parcel—slated for a mixture of commercial and residential development in the town’s comprehensive plan—became only homes. Russell expressed concern at the significant density increase with the rezoning. Brown, who lives in Highpoint, previously spoke against the project due to continued parking deficiencies in his neighborhood.

According to the town planning director, the 60 acres is part of a larger mixed-use designation in the comprehensive plan that stretches all the way to the nearby Route 29 interchange. Commercial development would be better suited near that major arterial while the existing neighborhood would benefit from keeping a residential character, town staff told council on Tuesday.

Laurel Park is complimentary to neighboring Highpoint, Treptow said, but with lessons learned in terms of providing more parking for residents. He noted a housing supply deficit in Culpeper.

“The demand is increasing and it’s not going to get any better unless we add more housing,” he told town council.