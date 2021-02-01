Town bracing for tougher budget year, "a lot of unknowns"

The town of Culpeper budget will survive Fiscal Year 2020-21 in large part due to $1.4 million in federal CARES Act money it was able to use to cover its pandemic-related expenses.

But whether that support from Uncle Sam will continue remains to be seen.

“It’s sort of like a normal budget year, but not a normal year because we had a lot of cuts, reduction of force,” Town Manager Chris Hively told town council at a retreat meeting last week.

He called the CARES Act money “a game changer” that will allow the town to end the fiscal year on June 30, 2021 with “a break-even budget,” Hively said.

“We kind of dodged the bullet based on a lot of hard work,” he said.

Town expenses were down about $1.3 million over the previous fiscal year and revenues exceeded expenses by about $340,000. Hively added the town was in no ways onto greener pastures, budget wise, as revenues remain lower than pre-pandemic. It remains a big unknown when financial impacts of the pandemic will ease, he said.

“FY22 will be a difficult year,” Hively said.