The Town of Culpeper is moving forward with its first-ever railway pedestrian bridge, a more than $5.8 million project over the Norfolk Southern tracks at the Depot.

With a 5-2 vote Tuesday night, Town Council approved a $3.58 million construction contract with Culpeper-based Taft Construction for the station bridge project slated to take 18 months to complete. The total cost includes design, engineering, site work, inspections and construction contingency.

Voting in support of the project were council members Jamie Clancey, Janie Schmidt, Joe Short, Meaghan Taylor and Mayor Frank Reaves Jr.

Voting no were Pranas Rimeikis and Vice Mayor Billy Yowell. Councilmen Travis Brown and Erick Kalenga were absent.

The low construction bid of four received is higher than the preliminary estimate of $1.5 million from two years ago, due primarily to inflation in the construction market, increased demand in construction services and chronic supply chain disruptions, according to a town report.

A pair of brick elevator towers, one each side of the 10-foot-wide bridge, will connect the steel expanse. The structure is intended to provide safe pedestrian access to and from a 200-spot parking lot the town is building on 5.5 acres it owns on the other side of the tracks, adjacent to the Culpeper National Cemetery.

The west tower will be around 45 feet tall and the east tower, nearly 50 feet tall, according to the site plan. Both towers will have interior elevators as well as stairs and platforms. In addition, the project plans for a 318-square-foot restroom facility near the west tower, on the Depot side.

Councilman Short, in a phone call Thursday, called the project an investment in the future.

“The town is only growing, the merchants becoming more successful, we’re building out residential areas in the town and county so we expect the town to become more populated,” he said.

Increasing accessible and safe parking close to the heart of downtown will be important, Short added. He said when he dines downtown on a Friday night, he usually has to park a block away and walk, and that’s fine.

But, Short continued, as the town and tourism continues to grow the lack of parking will worsen. It’s only going to get costlier to create, he said. The increase in construction costs for the current project was a difficult thing to work through, Short added. Safely accessing the new parking lot was key in his decision.

“This is an investment in that direction,” Short said.