Town Council ends theater lease with Regal Culpeper

“It’s in the best interests of the town for this property to be used for the benefit of the citizens and the taxpayers,” he said.

Town staff will be working to find the best use available for the building and bring that to town council for review, Kartel said.

The town-owned parking lot behind Regal has alternately been considered through the years as a site for a parking garage and at one point in the early 2000s, a conference center, both of which never materialized.

The historic State Theatre across from Regal Culpeper operated as movie theater from the late 1930s until its closing in the 1990s, at which time it was also a Regal Theater.

Investors spent millions renovating the State Theatre as a community arts house that also screened films and hosted a few big names and it operated as such for a few years before closing in 2016 and getting sold at a foreclosure auction. The old theater now houses a bakery, wine bar and climbing gym in the backside former stage area.

Culpeper’s other moviehouse, the Packard Theater, in the Library of Congress facility on Mount Pony, used to show free classics on the weekends. But it, too, has been closed since March due to the pandemic.

In other news of fading local entertainment, Dominion Skating Rink on Route 229 was recently purchased. According to the listing agent, the new owner is still trying to determine a future plan for the site. It is unknown at this point if it will remain a roller rink. The pandemic shut it down as well.

