Town Council votes to change name of Lake Pelham

Culpeper Town Council, by a vote of 5-4, decided Tuesday night to change the name of Lake Pelham.

Nearly two dozen people spoke for and against changing the name of the lake, named in 1975 for Confederate artillery officer John Pelham of Alabama.

Voting for the name change were council members Jamie Clancey, Meaghan Taylor, Frank Reaves Jr., Pranas Rimeikis and Vice Mayor Billy Yowell.

Voting against changing the name were Mayor Mike Olinger, and councilmen Keith Brown, Keith Price and Jon Russell.

“Pelham is clearly not representative of Culpeper at all,” said Clancey.

She advocated for including the community in selecting a new name.

