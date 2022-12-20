Town developing own tech zone along McDevitt Drive

Culpeper Town Council will allow for the creation of technology zones within its borders.

At its regular meeting on Dec. 13, council voted unanimously to allow the creation of technology zones within its own borders in hopes of attracting and developing technology businesses in town, creating extra revenue.

Culpeper has the authority, via Virginia Code, to grant tax incentives and regulatory flexibility to companies that seek to operate in the zones.

The town plans to develop its technology zone on town property in the McDevitt Drive area. The town has nine parcels it could use for development.

Culpeper County has five technology zones, including one in the McDevitt Drive area near the town’s future technology zone.

“We pursued with council support creating the technology zone off McDevitt Drive to better align our strategic positioning as a community to the county of Culpeper,” said Paige Read, Director of Economic Development and Tourism for the town of Culpeper. “There are overlaps between the town and county property in the county technology zone, it’s an ideal location.”

The McDevitt Drive zone is especially attractive to the town because of the abundance of utility infrastructure. The area is centrally located to water, wastewater, electric and fiber optics which, according to town documentation, would make it suitable for the town’s technology based development.

The county’s McDevitt Drive tech zone includes the Daniel Technology Center of Germanna Community College, the public high school at Culpeper Technical Education Center and Equinix data center.

“Creating a Town Technology Zone to match the County Technology Zone in the McDevitt Drive area of Culpeper is intended to promote the development of technology businesses in this area,” said Town Manager Chris Hively.

“I appreciate the collaboration between the Town and County in establishing this new zone which we believe will greatly benefit the community.”