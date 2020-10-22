Town equipment failure cuts power to 17K Wednesday night in Culpeper

A 30-year-old surge protector on East Chandler Street in the town of Culpeper went bad Wednesday night during primetime, cutting power for several hours (or less) to more than 17,000 town customers and around the county.

The outage occurred around 7:41 p.m. Oct. 21 with power restored to all by 10:56 p.m., according to Culpeper Light & Power Director Mike Stover. The equipment failure impacted 5,800 Culpeper Town Power customers.

It also affected 4,024 Dominion Power and 7,593 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative customers around the county – from Lignum to Brandy Station to White Shop and along the Route 522 corridor west of town.

The surge protector that failed was feeding into the 115,000-volt transmission line of Dominion, and tripped the breaker, causing the widespread outage, Stover said.

Local crews had to locate the fault along two miles of line in the dark, he said, while waiting for testing clearance from Dominion to get it back online.

The town of Culpeper purchases generated power from Dominion, but distributes it to town customers on its own distribution system of which the failed surge protector was part.