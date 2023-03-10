At the request of the Lakeview Homeowner’s Association, a new “on-street parking exclusion zone” has been installed at the intersections of Autumn Ridge Road and Dove Lane and Autumn Ridge and Persimmon Place.
The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department evaluated and installed the measures banning parking along these corridors to improve intersection safety and line of sight, according to a release from the town.
The on-street parking exclusion zone go into effect on Monday, March 13.
Questions? Contact Public Works at 540/825-0285.
