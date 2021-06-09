Town flip-flops on changing Confederate name of Culpeper's Lake Pelham

She previously said she voted against the seemingly inoffensive name because she wanted to involve the community, particularly youth, in picking a new name as part of an educational opportunity.

One of three mayoral candidates, Clancey said the lake name issue has nothing to do with her campaign.

“It’s more about acknowledging what that name means for a lot of our community and working towards taking responsibility for the long history of racism and inequity. I see it as a way to show our Black community we are heard and acknowledged and that the resolution we passed in February is more than just a piece of paper,” she said.

Rimeikis pointed out in correspondence Wednesday that last month’s vote to rename it Lake Culpeper failed.

“If we’re not going to rename the lake, then we should rescind our previous action. I find it odd that the members who voted against renaming the lake, given the opportunity to reverse that decision, voted to maintain that decision,” he said.

Rimeikis said he was stunned Councilmen Keith Brown and mayoral candidate Jon Russell voted against his motion to rescind the vote to change the name.

