Town general fund budget down 16 percent, utility rates on rise in Culpeper

Councilman Keith Brown brought up the idea of cutting taxes, perhaps the Business Professional & Occupational (BPOL) tax on gross receipts. Two years ago, town council eliminated a $200 BPOL fee paid on alcohol sales, but tax has never been significantly overhauled though oft-discussed by local politicians.

“I would like to come up with some compromise,” Brown said when Russell introduced the idea to cut personal property.

Councilman Pranas Rimeikis said to ask the state about personal property tax, and its long-term approach to reducing it. Russell responded the town can opt out of imposing it, saying it’s not fair to pay an annual tax on a piece of property that’s 10-years-old, for example.

A town financial goal is to be debt free by 2030, said Town Manager Chris Hively, or possibly sooner. When that happens, it will free up $1.7 in annual debt payment “we can do something else with,” he told town council. Hively said “it ties in nicely” with a potential future elimination of the personal property tax.