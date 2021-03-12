Town general fund budget down 16 percent, utility rates on rise in Culpeper

With pre-pandemic revenue projections down $1.2 million, the town of Culpeper will likely increase customer rates for all three utilities and is not slated to cut taxes for citizens in the Fiscal Year 2022 general fund budget, which is $3.7 million less than the current year budget, a 16 percent decrease.
A mayoral candidate on town council proposed Thursday night at an initial budget meeting, however, to eliminate the town personal property tax that generates $1.6 million annually. That total is mostly from reoccurring taxes on vehicles, a statewide tax that was supposed to be phased out decades ago, but never was. Town residents also pay county personal property taxes.
“I don’t understand the purpose of the personal property tax,” said Councilman Jon Russell, running for mayor in the November election. “It’s very unjust … businesses have to pay taxes on equipment year after year after year … it should be phased out.”
Town personal property taxes on vehicles account for $1.08 million in the current year town budget, $381,000 for business’ computer equipment and $198,000 on other business equipment. The other taxed categories on heavy trucks & tractor trailers, RVs, boats and outside signs collectively generated $47,000 in the current year town budget.
Why not get rid of the smaller categories, Russell proposed.
Councilman Keith Brown brought up the idea of cutting taxes, perhaps the Business Professional & Occupational (BPOL) tax on gross receipts. Two years ago, town council eliminated a $200 BPOL fee paid on alcohol sales, but tax has never been significantly overhauled though oft-discussed by local politicians.
“I would like to come up with some compromise,” Brown said when Russell introduced the idea to cut personal property.
Councilman Pranas Rimeikis said to ask the state about personal property tax, and its long-term approach to reducing it. Russell responded the town can opt out of imposing it, saying it’s not fair to pay an annual tax on a piece of property that’s 10-years-old, for example.
A town financial goal is to be debt free by 2030, said Town Manager Chris Hively, or possibly sooner. When that happens, it will free up $1.7 in annual debt payment “we can do something else with,” he told town council. Hively said “it ties in nicely” with a potential future elimination of the personal property tax.
Brown, in advocating for reduction this year, said the town would likely receive more federal CARES Act money with the latest stimulus bill now passed. The town received $3.2 million in CARES money in the current fiscal year – half of which it gave out in small business grants. Why not reduce the tax 10 percent this year with a goal of continuing to phase it out over the next several years, Brown suggested.
Councilwoman Meaghan Taylor said getting debt-free as a town is, “A smarter plan than trying to reduce anything right now. We are still in a pandemic.”
Brown pointed out that the FY22 budget proposed by the manager provides a 2 percent cost-of-living raise for town employees. He said he works for the state and hasn’t gotten a raise in five years.
Rimeikis said town revenues are already reduced due to COVID-19.
“You’re trying to reduce more, I don’t know where it’s coming from,” he said, calling the tax proposal unrealistic.
Vice Mayor Billy Yowell said while cutting taxes is a worthy topic it could put council in a position down the road have to raise the real estate tax to cover unanticipated costs, “Which we don’t want to do.” Rimeikis added there should be a plan in place for such a proposal, “not some symbolic, token effort.”
Councilman Jamie Clancey agreed it was worth talking about, but said the town is like a business, providing services to citizens for which it needs revenues to cover.
Hively recommended leaving the budget as he presented, or if council wanted to eliminate the lower category personal property taxes to take the money out of reserves or cut the road paving budget.
Mayor Mike Olinger said he was not in favor of cutting taxes “piecemeal.”
“Do it all at one time when we are debt-free,” he said.
One small tax cut included in the FY22 budget is to special tax districts in South Ridge, Lafayette Ridge and Willow Shade brought into the town system years ago for road maintenance and snow removal. Though town meals and lodging taxes are expected to increase by more than $300,000 in FY22 over the current year, that’s still $1.2 million less than in FY19, according to the manager’s budget.
The town has nearly $6 million in unbudgeted savings and another $2.4 million in a “budget stabilization fund” for unforeseen expenses.
The draft FY22 budget proposes a 3 percent increase to the residential water and sewer fees and 1 percent increase in the town electric rate – costing the average customer about $3.50 more per month.
“In developing the General Fund budget for FY22, there continues to be concern and uncertainty related to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic through FY22 and potentially beyond,” Hively wrote in his budget presentation.
The FY22 draft town general fund budget is $19.3 million compared to $23 million in the current fiscal year. Around $1.2 million was cut from town department head budget requests.
And yet the town continues to grow. By the end of this fiscal year one June 30, the town will have issued some 220 certificates of occupancy for new homes – accounting for more than 550 new town citizens
“Population growth translates directly into additional demand for local government services, and the proposed services meets the demand,” according to Hively.
