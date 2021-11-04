Town manager explains legal process for filling 2 Culpeper council vacancies

After Dec. 13, the power of appointment will pass to the judges of the Circuit Court.

Because this vacancy occurred less than 90 days before the General Election on Tuesday, the special election would be held on the date of the next General Election, Nov. 8, 2022, unless Town Council requests an earlier date.

If an earlier date is requested council, the town will have to pay the cost of holding the special election, potentially thousands of dollars.

If the special election is held on a date other than Nov. 8, 2022, it must meet the restrictions set out in the Virginia Code: requiring it fall on a Tuesday, not within 55 days before a general or primary election, and not on the same date as a primary election.

Town staff will be in touch with Registrar James Clements to determine the approximate cost of the special election and the dates that satisfy the statutory requirements, Hively said.

In addition, now that Reaves is mayor-elect, his Town Council position will become vacant Jan. 1, 2022. The aforementioned process will apply to his vacant position as well, with the clock starting in the New Year and the special election following the same time period.

Reaves’ term as a councilman would have ended Dec. 31, 2023.