Town manager explains legal process for filling 2 Culpeper council vacancies

Filling two vacancies on Culpeper Town Council—which occurred for two very different reasons—will require careful adherence to deadlines and a formal process specified in state law.
In the first case, former councilman Keith Brown resigned Oct. 27 following the surfacing of sexual harassment comments on his social media against another council member.
In the second case, Councilman Frank Reaves Jr. was elected mayor Tuesday, vacating his council seat with two years left on the term.
In office for less than two years, Brown’s four-year term would have ended Dec. 31, 2023, according to an email from Culpeper Town Manager Chris Hively, who consulted the town attorney in providing vacancy appointment information to the Star-Exponent.
Town Council has the authority to fill Brown’s vacancy within 45 days, per Virginia Code, after which the Circuit Court can fill it. The person appointed will serve only until the vacancy is filled by special election, per Virginia Code.
The 45th day after Mr. Brown’s resignation is Saturday, Dec. 11. Virginia Code provides deadlines falling on a weekend or holiday are automatically extended to the next day that government offices are open, which in this case is Monday, Dec. 13.
Town Council will not have a regular meeting between Nov. 9 and that deadline, so it will either need to make an appointment at next week’s regular meeting or hold a special meeting on or before Dec. 13 if it wishes to exercise the power of appointment, Hively said. Virginia Code requires a majority of the remaining members of the council—five affirmative votes—to fill the vacancy, he said.
After Dec. 13, the power of appointment will pass to the judges of the Circuit Court.
Because this vacancy occurred less than 90 days before the General Election on Tuesday, the special election would be held on the date of the next General Election, Nov. 8, 2022, unless Town Council requests an earlier date.
If an earlier date is requested council, the town will have to pay the cost of holding the special election, potentially thousands of dollars.
If the special election is held on a date other than Nov. 8, 2022, it must meet the restrictions set out in the Virginia Code: requiring it fall on a Tuesday, not within 55 days before a general or primary election, and not on the same date as a primary election.
Town staff will be in touch with Registrar James Clements to determine the approximate cost of the special election and the dates that satisfy the statutory requirements, Hively said.
In addition, now that Reaves is mayor-elect, his Town Council position will become vacant Jan. 1, 2022. The aforementioned process will apply to his vacant position as well, with the clock starting in the New Year and the special election following the same time period.
Reaves’ term as a councilman would have ended Dec. 31, 2023.
The mayor-elect was first appointed to council in 2010 to fill the vacancy created when Councilman Chip Coleman was elected mayor. In that case, town council met on a Sunday to make the appointment, doing so within two weeks of the vacancy being created.
Per Virginia Code, Town Council is authorized to discuss, consider and interview prospective candidates for appointment in closed session.
Town Council candidate Fred Sapp came in sixth in Tuesday’s ten-way race to fill four seats on the local, nine-member governing body.
Sapp said he will apply with the town to fill one of the vacancies, having received 1,627 votes on Election Day. He called for transparency in the process.
“I think citizens deserve to see every step,” Sapp said.
If Town Council decided to appoint the two highest vote-getters from Tuesday night who did not get elected, it would be Sapp and Councilman Pranas Rimeikis, who received four more votes than Sapp.
Hively said late Thursday there is a special agenda item at the Nov. 9 regular meeting when council will determine how to proceed within the guidelines of the vacancy appointment regulation. Since appointment is up to the current council, there is not a set policy as to how they shall proceed other than Virginia Code, Hively said.
“Therefore, they have some leeway,” he said, asked about deliberating behind closed doors.
“Prior Councils have went into closed session to interview candidates and deliberate the appointment... but since Council has not met I do not believe any decisions have been made.”
If Council decides to accept applications, Hively said he assumed they would decide how that process will work at next week’s meeting or at a subsequent meeting.
