Town nixes utility rate increases in anticipation of latest federal bailout

Funds will be required to be spent by the end of 2024, he said. While the final amount is still uncertain, Kartel said of the $17 million figure, “My jaw is still on the table trying to figure out the allocation method.”

In addition, whereas the town was dipping into reserves for a balanced budget, now it will not have to—thanks to an unanticipated rebound in the yet-controversial BPOL (Business, Professional and Occupational Licensing) fees the town charges on gross receipts.

When Hively made his initial budget presentation last week, BPOL revenues had not been tabulated. A week later, the figures are in and the news is positive—for the town budget.

“It appears BPOL is on par with pre pandemic levels which is a really good thing. It says, on average, our businesses are doing well out there,” Hively said, adding, “There are definitely winner and losers.”

In the various categories, BPOL will generate more than $650,000 in the current year budget and is projected at $770,000 for FY22 due to growth in the retail sector. Whereas the town was going to have to take money out of reserves to achieve a balanced budget, now it will put $11,000 back into reserves.