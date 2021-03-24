Town nixes utility rate increases in anticipation of latest federal bailout

What a difference a week makes.
After last week announcing increases to water, sewer and electric rates for Fiscal Year 2022, the Town of Culpeper has dialed back the utility inflation—in anticipation of a windfall of federal relief per the latest pandemic bailout, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
An initial list of what towns and cities across America will receive listed the town of Culpeper as getting more than $17 million, Town Manager Chris Hively told town council at a special meeting Wednesday morning.
“It’s going to be an almost unfathomable number,” he said.
The U.S. Treasury will be auditing initial allocation figures to determine level of need before certifying them as correct, Hively added.
Per the latest federal guidelines, towns will be able to use the money for water and sewer projects, Hively said. This will eliminate the need for the initially proposed 3 percent increase in rates, he said.
The town power rate will still see a 1 percent increase, but the town will eliminate the $1.50 monthly meter fee, meaning the average customer will pay 29 cents less per month, according to Hively.
Town Treasurer Howard Kartel said the town could expect to receive the first half of American Rescue Plan funds in June and a second payment a year later.
Funds will be required to be spent by the end of 2024, he said. While the final amount is still uncertain, Kartel said of the $17 million figure, “My jaw is still on the table trying to figure out the allocation method.”
In addition, whereas the town was dipping into reserves for a balanced budget, now it will not have to—thanks to an unanticipated rebound in the yet-controversial BPOL (Business, Professional and Occupational Licensing) fees the town charges on gross receipts.
When Hively made his initial budget presentation last week, BPOL revenues had not been tabulated. A week later, the figures are in and the news is positive—for the town budget.
“It appears BPOL is on par with pre pandemic levels which is a really good thing. It says, on average, our businesses are doing well out there,” Hively said, adding, “There are definitely winner and losers.”
In the various categories, BPOL will generate more than $650,000 in the current year budget and is projected at $770,000 for FY22 due to growth in the retail sector. Whereas the town was going to have to take money out of reserves to achieve a balanced budget, now it will put $11,000 back into reserves.
At its meeting Wednesday, Town Council voted 7-1 to advertise a $19.3 million FY22 general fund budget, a $3.7 million decrease from the current fiscal year.
Councilman Keith Brown voted against the advertised budget and Jon Russell was absent.
At the meeting last week, Brown and Russell both advocated for eliminating town personal property taxes on heavy trucks & tractor trailers, RVs, boats and outside signs, which collectively generated $47,000 in the current year town budget.
Brown brought it up again Wednesday, but received no support from his colleagues. He proposed covering the $47,000 by cutting training and travel budgets in the various town departments, including police and eliminating the meal allocation for snow plow drivers.
“I am looking at some of this stuff and felt like $47,000 to cut out of the personal property tax is a very minute request to give back to our citizens,” Brown said.
Councilwoman Jamie Clancey said while she was in favor of cutting frivolous spending that she did not view training and education for town employees in that light.
“It’s good for the community that our staff is properly trained,” she said.
Hively added that employee training makes workers skilled and motivated, resulting in an overall reduction in town costs. Some training costs are required for renewing various licensures while other training provides networking, which has led to the town receiving grants or finding better public works products, the town manager said.
As for the food the town provides for its snow plow truck drivers it’s so “they can get those meals in the middle of the night and keep the plow on.”
Councilman Pranas Rimeikis remarked he is not a fan of “this fortune cookie budget” approach, going through line by line to identify cuts. The message to constituents, he added, should be that the town has not increased real estate or personal property taxes in more than 20 years.
“Looking for $47,000 seems like a waste of time,” Rimeikis said.
According to the town treasurer, the average annual personal property tax on trailers is $10 and $19 for boats. The average annual tax on heavy trucks and tractor trailers, however, another category Brown wanted to eliminate, is substantially more—$343.
The town is slated to adopt the FY22 budget on May 11.
540/825-4315