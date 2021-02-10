Town of Culpeper acknowledges generational impacts of racial injustice

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

WHEREAS, African Americans have volunteered their services and their lives to defend the United States of America in all conflicts beginning with the American Revolution;

WHEREAS, historically the Culpeper community has not always demonstrated a willingness to protect the civil and constitutional rights of its African American citizens;

WHEREAS, the military service and sacrifice by Culpeper’s own African Americans has not been fully and publicly commemorated;

WHEREAS, the recognition of the contributions and achievements of Culpeper’s African American citizens has not been equal to their accomplishments.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Council of the Town of Culpeper, Virginia, commemorates Black History Month in 2021 and in perpetuity by affirming its appreciation for the significant contributions made to the Town since its founding by our African American residents.

RESOLVED FURTHER that the Council of the Town of Culpeper, Virginia, expresses regret for any historic inequities or injustices suffered by African American residents because of their race.