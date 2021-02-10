Town of Culpeper acknowledges generational impacts of racial injustice

Without discussion and by unanimous vote, the Culpeper Town Council adopted a resolution Tuesday night commemorating local African-Americans’ heritage and contributions since Colonial times to Culpeper. The resolution expresses regret for historic racial inequities and vowes to pursue opportunities to highlight the achievements and history of local Black Americans.
The resolution was read into the record by its co-developers, Councilwoman Jamie Clancey, Charles Jameson, Zann Nelson, Councilman Keith Price and Nan Butler Roberts.
“Thank you and congratulations for passing that resolution,” Nelson told the council. “It is a huge step and I hope that now that you’ve passed it, you will consider what you pledged to do when it comes to renaming Lake Pelham.”
The resolution reads:
WHEREAS, African Americans have contributed to Culpeper’s history since the county’s founding in 1749;
WHEREAS, African Americans, both as Free and enslaved persons have provided labor, skilled trade services and entrepreneurial businesses to the Culpeper community since 1749;
WHEREAS, African Americans have been engaged in bettering the Culpeper community through civic engagement and educational opportunities since allowed by the passing of the 13th Amendment abolishing the institution of slavery;
WHEREAS, African Americans have volunteered their services and their lives to defend the United States of America in all conflicts beginning with the American Revolution;
WHEREAS, historically the Culpeper community has not always demonstrated a willingness to protect the civil and constitutional rights of its African American citizens;
WHEREAS, the military service and sacrifice by Culpeper’s own African Americans has not been fully and publicly commemorated;
WHEREAS, the recognition of the contributions and achievements of Culpeper’s African American citizens has not been equal to their accomplishments.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Council of the Town of Culpeper, Virginia, commemorates Black History Month in 2021 and in perpetuity by affirming its appreciation for the significant contributions made to the Town since its founding by our African American residents.
RESOLVED FURTHER that the Council of the Town of Culpeper, Virginia, expresses regret for any historic inequities or injustices suffered by African American residents because of their race.
RESOLVED FURTHER that the Council of the Town of Culpeper, Virginia acknowledges the impact of these inequities or injustices on generations of Culpeper African American families solely because of their race.
RESOLVED FINALLY that the Council of the Town of Culpeper, Virginia pledges to work with local individuals and or groups to promote, recognize and commemorate Culpeper’s rich African American heritage. ADOPTED this 9th day of February 2021. BY ORDER OF COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF CULPEPER, VIRGINIA, Michael T. Olinger, Mayor
