In a standard but powerful gesture, the Town of Culpeper recently ratified a Virginia form resolution acknowledging participation in the proposed settlement of opioid-related state claims against Teva, Allergan, Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, and related corporate entities.

The Virginia Attorney General’s Office recently settled cases after years of negotiations with manufacturers and distributors of opiates from these corporations, and more are coming.

Culpeper County will be the recipient of settlement funds to be used to help mitigate the harm of opioids on the community.

The opioid epidemic has cost thousands of human lives across the country and in the Town of Culpeper, by adversely impacting the delivery of emergency medical, law enforcement, criminal justice, mental health and substance abuse services, and other services by Culpeper’s various departments and agencies, according to the resolution adopted earlier this month by Town Council.

The town has been required and will continue to be required to allocate substantial taxpayer dollars, resources, staff energy and time to address the damage the opioid epidemic has caused and continues to cause citizens, the resolution stated.

Settlement proposals have been negotiated that will cause the companies to pay billions of dollars nationwide to resolve opioid-related claims against them, the resolution stated.