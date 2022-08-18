Town of Culpeper bans digging in parks, allows surface metal-detecting

Digging or disturbing the land in Town of Culpeper parks is now prohibited.

People can still use a metal detector in town parks for surface relic hunting or recovering lost items, but they cannot dig into the ground to recover potential treasures.

That was the stance of Culpeper Town Council at its Aug. 9 regular meeting.

Councilwoman Meaghan Taylor sits on the ordinance committee that recommended the wording for the local law change. She said there are occasions where someone may lose a necklace or ring or something else small in the park.

Metal detectors are often used to help find them, Taylor said, and no digging would be necessary in those cases, she added.

Councilman Travis Brown concurred saying the ordinance committee decided the issue was land disturbance, not necessarily metal detecting.

The committee believes it is a lifetime leisure activity and there are people in the community, especially older folks, who metal detect to get outside and get exercise, Brown said.

“Metal detecting for surface level metal such as pocket change and jewelry should be legal as it does not disturb the ground,” he said.

“However, we really want to discourage people from outside of our community who show up to relic hunt,” Brown added. “The issues that we’ve had in the parks have been related to such people.”

The ordinance, as recently changed, will allow local community members to enjoy leisure activities of choice while hopefully deterring the aforementioned, the councilman said.

Town resident Dr. Trice Gravatte, the region’s health director, precipitated the ordinance change after recently bringing his digging concerns to parks and recreation commission.

He told Town Council at his recent meeting that he and his wife spend hours a week in town parks exercising. They would like to see the parks preserved.

Gravatte, in remarks at the meeting and in a letter to the town, described an incident in March at Rockwater Park following a rain storm. He said he observed a man get out a truck, with Texas license plates, pulling out a metal detector and a shovel.

“Methodically, he started digging large chunks of ground. I walked around the perimeter of the park, about a 30-minute walk. When I returned there was much soil disruption in the play areas of the park, around the endurance course and water park. He was still digging and his female companion was joining in the dig. I called the police. I heard nothing back,” Gravatte said.

A month later, the health director said, his wife encountered a gentleman in the soccer field at Yowell Meadow Park with the same equipment.

She asked him stop, and the man informed her he was cleared by the police, Gravatte said.

Damage to soil in the park increases erosion and affects water quality, he said. The holes and patches are a trip and fall hazard, Gravatte added. The view of the field is compromised by the dig.

“This treasure hunting causes damage and real risk to people using the fields as intended,” he said in the letter.

Town Council agreed, unanimously voting to amend its ordinance to expressly ban digging in town parks.

Existing ordinance prohibits “damage or vandalism to any facility, amenity, tree or shrub,” which could cover the digging aspect, according to a town report.

But it was felt that overtly declaring its prohibition would be preferable, the report stated.

The new language adds to the list of activities and items strictly prohibited within town park areas: “digging or land disturbing activities; including, but not limited to those related to metal detecting.”

Town Council waived a second reading of the ordinance, effective immediately.

Federal law prohibits the possession and use of metal detectors AND digging on federal property, according to National Park Service.

In addition to metal detecting in national parks and historic sites, federal law bans relic hunting, digging for artifacts, and removing artifacts or historical objects.

These acts are illegal and can lead to confiscation of equipment, arrest, and prosecution as a felony under federal law, according to the National Park Service, with fines of up to $10,000 and possible jail time.

In Culpeper, the prohibition on digging and land disturbance in town parks will be added to a list of 17 other banned items.