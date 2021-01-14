Town of Culpeper extends tax deadline to Feb. 16

The deadline has been extended until Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 for payment of Town of Culpeper 2020 real estate and personal property taxes, originally due Jan. 31, 2021.

Bills not paid by Feb. 16 are subject to a 10 percent penalty, and 10 percent interest per annum, beginning on Feb. 17, 2021. Failure to receive a bill does not constitute relief of payment of taxes, or penalties and interest, according to a town news release. Payments postmarked by the due date will be considered made timely.