Town of Culpeper extends tax deadline to Feb. 16

The deadline has been extended until Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 for payment of Town of Culpeper 2020 real estate and personal property taxes, originally due Jan. 31, 2021.
Culpeper Town Council approved the two-week extension at its meeting Tuesday in response to potential pandemic-related mail delays.
Bills not paid by Feb. 16 are subject to a 10 percent penalty, and 10 percent interest per annum, beginning on Feb. 17, 2021. Failure to receive a bill does not constitute relief of payment of taxes, or penalties and interest, according to a town news release. Payments postmarked by the due date will be considered made timely.
For information on town tax bills, contact the Treasurer’s Office at 540/829-8220 or payonline@culpeperva.gov