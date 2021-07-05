Town of Culpeper gets $19.5 million through American Rescue Plan

Kartel said the money can be used to cover uncollectible taxes during the pandemic, about $20,000 annually that is written off.

In the “premium pay” category, the town could provide grants to its contractors and private sector employers to boost salary for eligible employees (up to $25,000 per person). This would include those working in nursing homes and hospitals, grocery stores and restaurants, delivery drivers, child care and educators and in public health and safety.

Hively estimated maximum spending in this category at $3.7 million “to keep up with the market.” Kartel said the premium pay is not for those working remotely and is intended to aid lower income workers.

In the last category for authorized spending, he projected $4.8 million worth of water and sewer projects, which will allow the town to not raise utility rates again in FY22.

Other eligible infrastructure projects could include $800,000 to increase evidence storage and reconfigure perimeter security at the Culpeper Police Dept. and $650,000 to cover IT cyber security costs.

The money could also be used for eight new police cars ($480,000), a new garbage truck ($325,000) and reinstating six town positions ($1.1 million). Town government has 180 total budgeted positions and 16 current vacancies.