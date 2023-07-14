Residential power rates are all over the place for town residents.

Due to a significant increase in purchased power costs from Dominion Power, the Town of Culpeper will increase electric rates by 8 percent on town residential customers, effective Aug. 1.

Culpeper Town Council voted 7-0 at its meeting Tuesday to approve the rate increase after holding a public hearing.

Council member Jamie Clancey was absent.

According to documents provided by the town, the 8 percent rate increase would add a total of $11.05 per month for a typical residence using 1,000 kilowatts per hour. Town council was informed earlier this year the rates would have to be adjusted as a result of discussions between Dominion Energy and the Virginia Municipal Electric Association.

In May, Culpeper residents experienced a considerable decrease in their monthly power bill through a $15.12 reduction in the Dominion fuel adjustment surcharge. But that reduction will now be just around $4/monthly due to the new hike for the fuel adjustment charge.

Another option presented to council was to raise the rate by 10 percent which would have left only $1.61 of the original May 2023 decrease.

Projections made by the town concluded that the increase in rates made by Dominion would cost the town a grand total of $10.5 million for the 2024 Fiscal Year. This projection was $2.6 million higher than conceived for the recently approved town budget and $700,000 more than projections made in January.

The increased rate also required a revision to the town’s reserves policy to reflect the change. According to the reserve policy the town of Culpeper must hold funds in reserve for such potential rate changes, the current reserves have remained steady since FY 2021 at $8.8 million which is more than the policy minimum of $7.1 million.

Projections made by the town showed that without the increase in rates, future cash reserves would potentially plummet into the negative over the course of 14 years. Further projections showed that the minimum reserves would show steady growth over that same timeframe with the 8% increase.

According to that same projection optimal reserves would also grow at a rate that would almost match the cash reserves. The policy’s optimal reserve level is currently set at $14.1 million for FY 2023.