The Town of Culpeper has received $160,000 from the federal government to develop a plan for eliminating pedestrian deaths.

The local award, announced Monday, is part of $800 million in grants for 510 projects nationwide through the U.S. Department of Transportation “Safe Streets and Roads for All” program. Funding for the multi-year $5 billion initiative was part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021.

The program funds regional, local and Tribal initiatives to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.

“The Town is excited to be awarded the “Safe Streets and Roads for All” grant, whereby the town can effectively and efficiently plan and prioritize highway and pedestrian safety projects,” said Culpeper Town Manager Chris Hively in a statement.

The goal is to reduce roadway and pedestrian fatalities with a goal of zero roadway deaths in Culpeper by 2034, he said.

Town planning staff will engage with the community, elected officials, experts and others to identify strategies and projects as part of a comprehensive safety plan, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, stated in a release on Monday.

“The bipartisan infrastructure law promised to make smart, responsible investments in Virginia’s physical infrastructure. This funding will help prevent accidents on Culpeper’s roads and make sure local officials have what they need to keep local residents safe,” said Spanberger. “As Virginia’s economy grows, we need to be aware of the increased risk of accidents, hazards, and injures on our local roads.”