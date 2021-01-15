Town of Culpeper to resume utility disconnects as unpaid bills total $256K

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“So we have outreach to customers to assist them by offering payment plans, we have always done that, and also direct them to local resources such as Culpeper Human Services, Salvation Army, religions and other nonprofit organization that provide support,” Kartel said.

In addition, the town received $68,500 in federal CARES Act money, through the Virginia Dept. of Housing & Community Development, for direct utility relief from the town.

Applicants are required to complete a form to apply for the relief funds of which the town mailed notice to 1,000 accounts deemed eligible for some level of payment forgiveness.

As of last week, the town had received 220 responses from utility customers seeking the financial help and $10,000 in relief had been applied, Kartel said. Eligibility requirements are that utility bill balances are 60 or 30 days or greater past due.

In April of 2020, the own voluntarily ceased utility disconnects through the end of July before resuming cut-offs in August until November when the state approved continuation of the moratorium.

Now that town of Culpeper utility systems, which are supposed to be self-supporting, have reached that level of delinquent accounts, the next disconnect cycle could resume this week, Kartel said.