Town of Culpeper to resume utility disconnects as unpaid bills total $256K

The town of Culpeper will resume utility disconnections this week for past due electric, sewer and water accounts as unpaid bills mount. But the town treasurer says there is help available for those who don’t have money to pay.
Town Council unanimously voted at its meeting last week to resume shutting off town resident and business utilities after hearing from Town Treasurer Howard Kartel that delinquent accounts totaled S256,000, as of Dec. 31,2020.
The Virginia General Assembly in November passed a measure extending the statewide utility disconnect moratorium until June 30, 2022, because of the pandemic and economic conditions. However, the legislation stipulated municipal electric companies, like the town’s, could resume disconnections as a collections tool if unpaid accounts totaled more than 1 percent of total annual revenues.
The town of Culpeper met that requirement, Kartel said. Annual utility revenues, per the last audit, were $21.2 million, meaning the $212,000 in current bills 30 days delinquent or more meets that threshold, the treasurer said.
In that category, and potentially subject to utility disconnection in the coming weeks, are 451 town residences and 47 town businesses, according to Kartel.
Without the ability to disconnect utilities as a method to get payment, delinquent accounts substantially rise, and keep doing so, the town treasurer said.
“So we have outreach to customers to assist them by offering payment plans, we have always done that, and also direct them to local resources such as Culpeper Human Services, Salvation Army, religions and other nonprofit organization that provide support,” Kartel said.
In addition, the town received $68,500 in federal CARES Act money, through the Virginia Dept. of Housing & Community Development, for direct utility relief from the town.
Applicants are required to complete a form to apply for the relief funds of which the town mailed notice to 1,000 accounts deemed eligible for some level of payment forgiveness.
As of last week, the town had received 220 responses from utility customers seeking the financial help and $10,000 in relief had been applied, Kartel said. Eligibility requirements are that utility bill balances are 60 or 30 days or greater past due.
In April of 2020, the own voluntarily ceased utility disconnects through the end of July before resuming cut-offs in August until November when the state approved continuation of the moratorium.
Now that town of Culpeper utility systems, which are supposed to be self-supporting, have reached that level of delinquent accounts, the next disconnect cycle could resume this week, Kartel said.
“We have not yet determined if we will perform any disconnects,” he said. “We’re waiting to apply the relief funds and do further review of the accounts.”
To set up a payment plan or inquire about CARES Act funding to cover a delinquent utility account, contact the town treasurer's office at 540/829-8220 or payonline@culpeperva.gov.
