Town panel says Lake Culpeper should replace reservoir's Confederate name

Councilman Frank Reaves Jr., another Culpeper native, agreed, supporting Lake Culpeper as the new name for the 255-acre reservoir that is the town’s primary source of drinking water.

“Everybody will be happy,” Reaves said.

Pelham’s moniker became attached to the reservoir in the 20th century through a government-sponsored “name-the-lake” contest, according to Star-Exponent archives. The Culpeper County school superintendent’s wife submitted the winning entry just a few short years after Culpeper schools finished being racially integrated.

For most of 2020, Culpeper businessman Joe Daniel had strongly urged local officials to change the lake’s rebel name. His actions followed a nationwide trend of Confederate names being removed from buildings, streets and sites because of their connection to the painful history—especially for African Americans—of slavery and Jim Crow.

Told of the proposed new name on Wednesday, Daniel welcomed it.

“I think that is appropriate and it will be acceptable to the community. It is a huge improvement,” he said via email. “The water will taste better for sure as it will not be tainted by slavery and racism. The action by the Town Council makes me proud to be a member of the Culpeper community.”