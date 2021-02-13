Town pays $650K for Waverly Hotel site across the tracks from Culpeper Depot

The town of Culpeper in 2020 acquired a long-vacant piece of property across the tracks from the Train Depot, long-eyed by private investors and with its own storied history.
The town paid $650,000 for the 5.55-acre tract—on which used to sit the circa 1850s Waverly Hotel—to property owner, Bobby Ryan, a former Culpeper Town Councilman.
Town Council approved the deal at its March 10, 2020 meeting, according to Town Manager Chris Hively. This was the week before COVID-19 shut down the state of Virginia.
Negotiations for closing on the property took some time, with the town taking ownership in the summer of 2020 of the overgrown site that has previously been a homeless camp.
The town already owned .9 acres that Ryan’s property wrapped around, and the town was offered $100,000 for it three years ago as part of the 156-unit apartment complex that never materialized, “The Station.”
The Roanoke developer of the project pulled it after the planning commission and staff recommended against it due to access issues.
Establishing adequate access to the site adjoining Culpeper National Cemetery will be a major part of the town’s future plan to use part of the land for downtown parking.
It will mean building a pedestrian bridge over the railroad tracks, estimated to cost around $1.5 million Hively said.
The bridge permitting process through Norfolk-Southern, which owns the tracks, will take around 10 to 12 months, according to the town manager. The railway will require a concept plan with staged design submittals before approving the project for construction, Hively said.
“We are currently preparing the concept plan to submit to Norfolk-Southern,” he said in a recent email. “Their response to the concept plan should identify any major concerns they may have, which will be addressed prior to the more detailed submittals.”
The town anticipates there will be extra land not needed for parking on the nearly 6-acre site, Hively said. What to do with that land is currently being discussed as part of developing a comprehensive layout for the property, he said.
Future parking at the site will eliminate the need for the parking garage that had been planned on a town-owned lot at East Spencer and Main streets, Hively said.
Making this change is anticipated to save the town $10-$14 million due to the reduced cost to add surface parking versus a parking garage, he said.
The land, recently cleared, in the mid-19th Century saw a bustling business with the three-story Waverly Hotel, a popular railway stop along the newly arrived Orange & Alexandria Railway in 1853, built with many Irish laborers, according to Eugene Scheel’s, “Culpeper: A Virginia County’s History Through 1920,” published 1982 by The Culpeper Historical Society.
The Waverly, built by Culpeper’s Hill family, was a Greek Revival building with Tuscan brackets. The train passed within 50 feet of the hotel with train travelers stopping for dining and lodging. Union troops occupied the place during the Civil War. The hotel slumped in the 1870s as trains from Alexandria passed it by, pausing in Gordonsville instead for their breakfast visit, according to Scheel.
By the early 1880s, the 20-minute breakfast became a Waverly fixture under the management of Capt. Henry Clay Bowie. His son, Aubrey, would ride a northbound train and several stations out of Culpeper would re-board the southbound train to take meal orders from passengers. When the train arrived at the Waverly, he would run into the kitchen to assure speedy service.
“If a passenger didn’t want to leave the train or if he were Black, Aubrey brought on a basket of sandwiches, pot of coffee and tin cups,” Scheel wrote.
From 1895 until the 19-teens, 10 daily trains usually passed through Culpeper and four stopped.
When Southern Railway double tracked in 1903, it brought a large contingent of Black laborers from Alabama. A smallpox epidemic hit their camp outside of town. Local newspapers played it down, but so many died they were buried in a mass grave, Scheel wrote.
Under the management of J.M. and Ella Browning Fraley, the Waverly prospered after the turn of the century even though by 1913 only northbound trains stopped there for meals. The hotel added sinks in all rooms in 1915 and some private baths.
By 1920, the Waverly was listed for sale in Hotel Monthly, advertised as, “Doing a profitable and increasing business” as “The only hotel in a town of 2,500 population.”
The area around the Depot became blighted and crime-ridden as the century progressed and the Waverly, by then vacant and in disrepair, was torn down in the early 1970s.
The Renaissance that started in the 1990s continues forward, making downtown a popular dining and shopping spot and with an Amtrak station stop.
