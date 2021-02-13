Town pays $650K for Waverly Hotel site across the tracks from Culpeper Depot

The Waverly, built by Culpeper’s Hill family, was a Greek Revival building with Tuscan brackets. The train passed within 50 feet of the hotel with train travelers stopping for dining and lodging. Union troops occupied the place during the Civil War. The hotel slumped in the 1870s as trains from Alexandria passed it by, pausing in Gordonsville instead for their breakfast visit, according to Scheel.

By the early 1880s, the 20-minute breakfast became a Waverly fixture under the management of Capt. Henry Clay Bowie. His son, Aubrey, would ride a northbound train and several stations out of Culpeper would re-board the southbound train to take meal orders from passengers. When the train arrived at the Waverly, he would run into the kitchen to assure speedy service.

“If a passenger didn’t want to leave the train or if he were Black, Aubrey brought on a basket of sandwiches, pot of coffee and tin cups,” Scheel wrote.

From 1895 until the 19-teens, 10 daily trains usually passed through Culpeper and four stopped.

When Southern Railway double tracked in 1903, it brought a large contingent of Black laborers from Alabama. A smallpox epidemic hit their camp outside of town. Local newspapers played it down, but so many died they were buried in a mass grave, Scheel wrote.