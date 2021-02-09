Town sponsored 1975 contest that named Lake Pelham for Alabama Confederate

Many in the Culpeper community have questioned how Lake Pelham got its name, and if it was really was named for Confederate artillery officer John Pelham of Alabama.
A West Point student who left school to join the war effort, the 24-year-old was fatally wounded here while riding out to the Battle of Kelly’s Ford on March 17, 1863.
The answer is yes: the town of Culpeper reservoir was named for the out-of-state Confederate following a public naming contest some 46 years ago, according to the Culpeper Star-Exponent archives.
In the summer of 1975, the town of Culpeper and Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District sponsored a “Name the Lake Contest” for Dam No. 50 and Dam No. 18, on Bald’s Run, according to a front-page article that ran on June 14, 1975.
“The 254-acre lake previously known only as ‘site 50’ was given the name Lake Pelham, commemorating the Confederate artillery officer who died in Culpeper during the Civil War,” according to a front-page article in the Star-Exponent on July 28, 1975, “Two new lakes are dedicated in ceremony at Lake Pelham.”
Five lakes and dams were constructed from the 1950s to 1970s as part of the Mountain Run Watershed flood protection project of the town and conservation district.
Dam No. 18 was named Lake Catalpa, a district in Culpeper County. The lake names were selected by town and conservation district officials “from more than 175 submitted in the name-the-lakes contest,” the newspaper reported.
According to the article, a Mrs. Paul Hounshell submitted the name Pelham.
According to the June 14, 1975 article reporting the “Name the Lake Contest,” the prize for the winners was a $25 savings bond.
L.B. Henretty with Soil & Water Conservation District, in a June 24, 1975 article, encouraged the public to participate in the lake-naming contest.
“Time is running out …,” he said. “We only have a few entries and the deadline is June 28.”
Suggested names were to be mailed to P.O. Box 272, Culpeper, Va. 22701.
Culpeper Town Councilman Jon Russell has been the most vocal in doubting that the lake was named for the Confederate. He said in a message to the Star-Exponent last month, “(If) we’re going to start cancelling things, we better have absolute proof, not just emotion.”
But in the 1970s, just a few years after county schools fully desegregated, Pelham’s name was not new to Culpeper and its residents.
In 1958, the United Daughters of the Confederacy Culpeper Chapter placed a bronze plaque on Main Street to mark the site of the house where Pelham, taken there after being wounded at Kelly’s Ford, died. One door down from the county Voter Registrar’s Office, the plaque is still prominent today.
In 1927, an Alabama chapter of the UDC installed an obelisk to Pelham along U.S. 29 not far from where he was mortally wounded. It was moved in 2013 to the Civil War-era Graffiti House in Brandy Station.
Culpeper Town Council on Tuesday will vote whether to change the name at its meeting tonight at 7 in the county administration office.
Town Councilman Jon Russell, in a message Tuesday, said knowing the origin of the name does not change his mind about changing it.
“Nope. Now we have proof and now we can debate history,” he said.
540/825-4315