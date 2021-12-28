 Skip to main content
Town to mulch Christmas trees, curbside pick-up dates Jan. 3 & 10, 2022

Trees

The town of Culpeper will pick up Christmas trees in January for mulching.

 CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT FILE

Keep those Christmas trees up a bit longer.

To reduce volume in the Culpeper County waste stream, discarded Christmas trees will not be picked up with the normal trash after the end of the 2021 holiday season, according to a town release.

Instead, Town of Culpeper Public Works will pick up discarded Christmas trees on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 and Monday, Jan. 10. Trees put out on regular trash days will be left at curbside for pickup on those two days.

Apartment complexes and housing developments normally served only by a dumpster or trash pickup contractor will also be able to participate in this recycling effort.

Residents and businesses in the Town of Culpeper are requested to place their trees at curbside or next to the dumpsters on the above days.

The trees will be removed and mulched, thereby reducing the town’s contribution to the county waste stream. All residents and businesses of the Town are requested and urged to assist in this effort.

