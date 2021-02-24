Town utility rate study recommends residential increases in FY22

A recent update to the FY22 water, wastewater and electric rate study for the town of Culpeper utilities recommended an across-the-board residential rate increases, effective July 1.
The rate study considered rates of comparable utilities and the impact of internal and external factors such as growth, capital improvement, inflation, regulatory changes and market conditions, according to a town report.
The study recommend a 1 percent residential electric rate increase to provide adequate cash reserves and fund future capital expense for equipment and construction. A 3 percent residential rate increase was recommended for the town’s water and sewer utilities, for the same stated reason.
If approved, town residential electric customer would pay an estimated $1.21 per month more for 1,000 kWh of use. The water rate increase, if approved, would mean a 96-cents more per month and $1.21 more for residential sewer bills. Town Council will be discussing the proposed rate increases as part of FY22 budget planning.