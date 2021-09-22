Town voters get diverse backgrounds, experience in Culpeper mayoral candidates

Russell has been married for 19 years and has four children. He holds a bachelor’s degree in homeland security. He listed crowning achievements during his time on Town Council as paving the way for citizens to give public comment at committee meetings and pushing to change the Council election from May to November, when many more vote.

The NAACP asked the mayoral candidates if they supported “culturally responsive teaching, the teaching of hard history in our curriculum, and a focus on equity in education in order to close achievement gaps?” Reaves and Russell declined to comment saying public education was out of their purview as councilmen.

Pressed to give their opinion, Reaves said so much has changed since he was in school in Culpeper.

“Most of the racial problems we had was so hard of a time getting schools integrated. Too many people fought against that and some of the people who fought against it are still in Culpeper,” he said. “We don’t need this racial problem in Culpeper. All these other towns are having them, we don’t need that here.”

Russell said he believed systemic racism does exist, not in the way it’s being used in popular culture.