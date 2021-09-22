Town voters get diverse backgrounds, experience in Culpeper mayoral candidates

Two recent forums in the Culpeper mayoral race further highlighted a diversity of voter choice in the two candidates, fellow councilmen who share a commonality of extensive public service, but from very different perspectives, experience and skill sets.
Frank Reaves, 69, is a retired law enforcement officer and lifelong Culpeper resident on Town Council for the past 11 years, as well as a literal man-about-town active in volunteerism, community life, government and the judicial system.
“I’m here for the people, I work for the people. I do not do special groups. I treat everybody the same. The reason I want to do this is because I love people and I love volunteering and doing stuff,” he said.
Reaves added, “My main objective is to try to bring this town back together because right now we’re shifting in the wrong direction. We do not need all these arguments. Back in the day, you never heard Democrats and Republicans arguing. It’s sad, just run a clean race, whether you win or lose, life goes on, our job is to take care of the people, not each other, and leave all this old stuff at home when you come to the meetings.”
Jon Russell, 45, is a small business owner, family man, entrepreneur and politically savvy community leader on Town Council for eight years here and for six years (2006-2012) on city council in Washoughal, Washington. He moved to Virginia to work with an anti-abortion students’ group and had run for Congress and state legislature while on the west coast.
“It’s about Culpeper. It’s always been about Culpeper, how do we preserve our small-town identity while providing modern amenities for our citizens? How do we get rid of our car tax, a burden year after year? How do we get clean drinking water?” the councilman said in opening remarks.
“There are a lot of challenges facing us in the town, things that haven’t been addressed for two to three decades. It’s time to have someone in leadership that can mold a consensus, who can work on behalf of the people and not the good ole boy network or the special interest or the wealthy in a way that brings transparency in government. That’s what I’m running on.”
Tiny houses, marijuana and lower taxesAbout 50 listened in or watched the 90-minute Zoom meeting hosted by the Culpeper Branch NAACP while more than 100 came to the Daniel Technology Center this week for the side-by-side forum, face masks mandated, with Reaves and Russell. The physical forum turned out to be very brief and a bit muffled, following a more than hour-long forum with 10 Town Council candidates.
Dr. Sunithi Gnanadoss, a Germanna Community College professor of English & Humanities, moderated the civil exchange, and chamber CEO Jeff Say kept time.
The mayoral candidates, at both forums, weighed in on culturally inclusive teaching, recognizing Black history and fostering positive community relations with local police as well as town finances and top needs in the community.
“Affordable housing,” said Reaves at the chamber forum of an area of focus. “We’re losing all the young kids,” he said of housing costs in Culpeper.
“Senior housing—in town, affordable,” Russell said while calling for more flexible zoning in town to allow for apartments in detached garages and an area for tiny homes. “There’s a big need for homeless,” the mayoral candidate said, estimating 150 people without permanent housing living in Culpeper.
Reaves said he would manage town tax money and budgets “as well as possible,” asked at the chamber forum how he would help put the town on firmer financial footing. “Lower taxes, if possible,” he said, also better pay for town employees, to boost morale.
Russell responded that the town is already moving in the right financial direction in working to pay off all of its debt by 2032, freeing up funds for other projects. He said the feat makes Culpeper a leader in Virginia for being debt-free.
The mayoral candidate also targeted recent marijuana legalization and the now-under-development framework for legal sales in the question about firmer financial footing. Russell said Culpeper needed to start preparing for that and “giving that money a home.”
More background—professional, personal, civicReaves has been married for 51 years and has a work background that covers manufacturing, corrections, sheriff’s office, police department and community policing. He was a supervised visitation facilitator for the courts, a notary for 30 years and longtime private investigator, the mayoral candidate said in his opening remarks.
Russell, a native Midwesterner, currently works in healthcare consulting, sells cowboy hats at rodeos and is a partner in his wife’s holistic medical clinic. He is former chairman of the Culpeper County Republican Committee and endorsed by and active in the local party in the race against Reaves.
Reaves is running without party endorsement and is a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Midday Lions, SAFE, Team Jordan, NAACP and NRA. He previously served with local volunteer fire and rescue.
Russell’s recent professional background included shaping policy—“free market and limited government,” Russell said—for local governments. He founded the American City County Exchange during his work with the American Legislative Exchange Council, a conservative national policy organization and lobbyist.
Race and cultural curriculum in public schoolsReaves is known for saying, “I’m here for the people,” and that he wants everyone to work together and get along. He’s been an example of it in many community roles.
“You’ll never get nothing done if you don’t work together with the group. A mayor is just a title, you got one vote just like everybody else do…have a good working relationship with the board…be polite to people, don’t disrespect the people that vote for you,” Reaves said. “I never talk bad to the voter in Culpeper and I never will. Leave all this hatred at home. My main objective is to help the public.”
Russell has been married for 19 years and has four children. He holds a bachelor’s degree in homeland security. He listed crowning achievements during his time on Town Council as paving the way for citizens to give public comment at committee meetings and pushing to change the Council election from May to November, when many more vote.
The NAACP asked the mayoral candidates if they supported “culturally responsive teaching, the teaching of hard history in our curriculum, and a focus on equity in education in order to close achievement gaps?” Reaves and Russell declined to comment saying public education was out of their purview as councilmen.
Pressed to give their opinion, Reaves said so much has changed since he was in school in Culpeper.
“Most of the racial problems we had was so hard of a time getting schools integrated. Too many people fought against that and some of the people who fought against it are still in Culpeper,” he said. “We don’t need this racial problem in Culpeper. All these other towns are having them, we don’t need that here.”
Russell said he believed systemic racism does exist, not in the way it’s being used in popular culture.
“It’s more generational, generational curse. After the Civil War, Blacks were not given equal rights and then you had had generation on top of generation after that until the civil rights movement came along where people were second class citizens. That has an effect on families, faith, the overall ability to achieve economically,” the councilman said.
“Those things are passed down. Even the idea that Blacks were not equal is also passed down generationally.”
Recognizing Black history, police community relationsThe candidates were also asked about equitable recognition of local black history achievements and sites, and specifically, getting the original name back in the stone front of George Washington Carver High School. Reaves said he signed an alumni petition recently to put back the name of the famed Black inventor and botanist on the school Reaves attended during segregation.
“I love Carver. I played in the band at Carver. Anything we can do to improve the school—we need to work with the public. It would be nice if we could get a beautiful statue put in front of Carver, plus get the name put back,” he said.
Russell called it “a miscarriage of justice” that African American history has been not been proportionally recognized.
“We need to look for new parks, new roads (to name). How do we incorporate that history into things moving forward?” he said. “We are starting to head in that direction, not fast enough, but it’s important and high on our priority list.”
Finally, both candidates responded to how they would work with law enforcement to build relationships with communities of color. If elected mayor, Reaves said he would try and get together with the police chief and sheriff once a month to talk to community groups to see if they are having any problems.
“We want the Blacks and whites—we want everything to be a family thing, this discrimination, that’s got to go, it’s uncalled for,” he said.
Russell said he would help build those relationships by modeling what the town police, a leader in the area, has done in working with the NAACP.
“When we have potential problems, issues that arise with our local police department, the NAACP is sometimes called in to review body camera footage, processes, procedures, to get their input early,” the councilman said. “Because of their engagement it has helped us to smooth out a lot of rough areas, combined with community policing, [which] has been extremely effective.”
Asked by the NAACP if a local citizen review board should be given oversight of law enforcement with power to investigate and call witnesses in allegations of misconduct, both Reaves and Russell said no.
Reave said he welcomes citizen input, but that they are not adequately educated on the law to have legal jurisdiction over police.
Russell said maintaining law enforcement chain of command is important and that a citizen advisory board could interrupt that flow. Granting subpoena or disciplinary powers of any kind is unacceptable, the mayoral candidate said.
