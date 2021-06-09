Town votes to add a new water feature to Rockwater Park

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Donations gathered for the work of art by the Windmore Foundation were returned in February.

“I’m pleased with the idea of having some kind of nice attraction in that circle,” Price said, though it was “disappointing for a more unique piece of art to fall through.”

The eyeglasses sculpture by Culpeper artist Roque Castro, on the other hand, has paused for the time being.

Castro said in an email message that the giant eyeglasses sculpture is in Fredericksburg getting a final coating to prepare it for weathering the outdoors. Castro expects it will be ready for installation at the beginning of July.

However, the Mid-Day Lions Club, who commissioned the artwork, has yet to coordinate with the Town on where it will be installed in the park.

“The playground for younger children that was put in at the park is right where the eyeglasses sculpture was originally going to go,” Price said. “So as far as I know nobody has figured out a plan B for that.”

The creation is intended to be a representation of the Lions’ international mission of bringing eyeglasses to people around the world who may not have access to them.