Town waives fees, oks Culpeper Christmas Parade
Town waives fees, oks Culpeper Christmas Parade

Culpeper County High School cheerleaders show holiday spirit during the 2019 Christmas Parade on Main Street.

 VINCENT VALA FOR THE STAR-EXPONENT

Town Council at a special meeting Wednesday unanimously approved street closures and waiver of fees for a Culpeper Christmas Parade to be held at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6 on Main Street, sponsored by the county sheriff's office.

The town agreed to consider this a reoccurring event in future budgets, about $4,400 for associated public works, utility and police staff time. All members of council were present, Town Clerk Kim Allen said.

There was no discussion or debate about the name except for one council member asking staff to confirm the name: Culpeper Christmas Parade.

Organizers expect around 900 people at the holiday community procession, which will start at Piedmont Street and continue south to Mason Street. The judge's stand will be set up at West Davis Street.

