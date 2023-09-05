The U.S. Route 522 Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety Improvement project is underway in the town of Culpeper, but a major component of the plan has changed. Officials said inflation has delayed completion of sidewalk connectivity on the town’s west side.

Meanwhile, another major feature of the $2.2 million project — a roundabout at Blue Ridge Avenue and West Evans Street/U.S. 522 next to Yowell Meadow Park — is taking shape a few months into construction.

A detour around that portion of Sperryville Pike has been in place since early June, hindering business for some local establishments, according to reports.

Much work appears still to be done on the roundabout, as of early September, when town officials initially projected it would be finished. The town in June said it would lift the detour in September.

Town Planning Director Andrew Hopewell said on Friday the contractor’s most recent projected completion date is early October.

As for the sidewalk connections that are another keystone of the state and federally funded “road diet,” the town is looking to return nearly $640,000 to VDOT and nearly $160,000 to its own coffers for a portion of sidewalks that will not be done this cycle. The delay will interrupt a complete sidewalk connection along the corridor that has seen its share of pedestrian deaths.

This was caused by escalating construction and design costs resulting in cost estimates that significantly exceeded what had been anticipated and allocated in 2018, according to Hopewell.

The delays will affect installation of sidewalks that will fill in the gaps between the existing sidewalks along Sperryville Pike between Yowell Elementary School property and the Augustine subdivision, and from the other end of Augustine to the Riverdale subdivision, according to Hopewell.

The town still plans on having these sidewalk segments constructed, but will have to apply for VDOT funding in an upcoming grant cycle with updated cost estimates so the town doesn’t bear a larger portion of the cost, he said.

The 522 Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvement project also includes installation of a sidewalk in front of Fairview Cemetery, tying into the sidewalk in front of Riverdale from an existing sidewalk at the Col. Jameson Blvd. roundabout. A crosswalk across U.S. 522 between Monticello and Kelly streets is also included, Hopewell said.

The project, in addition, will reduce travel lanes in the high-density area. It will add turn lanes along Sperryville Pike with raised islands and multiuse paths and pedestrian upgrades to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.