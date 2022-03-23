 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Tractor-trailer crashes on I-95 in Stafford

  • 0

A fiery tractor-trailer crash shut down a stretch of southbound Interstate 95 in Stafford County Wednesday morning, the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Virginia State Police reported.

The interstate was closed near the Centreport Parkway exit, but opened again later in the day, VDOT said.

VDOT said traffic was detoured to the Centreport exit, then directed to U.S. 1 and U.S. 17, and back onto southbound I–95.

The Virginia State Police said the crash happened at 8:32 a.m. about one mile south of the Centreport exit.

The tractor-trailer “ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with a guard rail actuator,” the State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said in a news release. “The impact caused the tractor-trailer to overturn and catch fire.”

The driver suffered serious injuries, Coffey said.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Black Sea port city of Odesa holds on despite first Russian bombing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert