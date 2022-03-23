Tractor-trailer crashes on I-95 in Stafford

A fiery tractor-trailer crash shut down a stretch of southbound Interstate 95 in Stafford County Wednesday morning, the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Virginia State Police reported.

The interstate was closed near the Centreport Parkway exit, but opened again later in the day, VDOT said.

VDOT said traffic was detoured to the Centreport exit, then directed to U.S. 1 and U.S. 17, and back onto southbound I–95.

The Virginia State Police said the crash happened at 8:32 a.m. about one mile south of the Centreport exit.

The tractor-trailer “ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with a guard rail actuator,” the State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said in a news release. “The impact caused the tractor-trailer to overturn and catch fire.”

The driver suffered serious injuries, Coffey said.