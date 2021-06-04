Tractor-trailer fire, collision shut down parts of Route 3 in Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania

State Route 3 was shut down for several hours Thursday after a tractor-trailer caught fire in front of Central Park, just west of the Interstate 95 interchange.

A Fredericksburg alert was sent at 3:24 p.m. about a “vehicle fully involved on Route 3 in the area of Central Park.” Photographs of the blaze indicate the tractor-trailer carried hay bales, which were aflame.

The eastbound side of the highway opened one hour later.

Two westbound lanes remained closed as of 6:25 p.m. as crews continued clearing the debris from the scene.

At 5 p.m., there was another tractor-trailer crash that shut down westbound Route 3 in Spotsylvania County, near Andora Drive and Corter Avenue. The westbound lanes were still closed at 6:30 p.m.

Information was not immediately available regarding injuries or causes in either incident.