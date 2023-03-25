Step by painful step, Culpeper resident Ellen McCarthy served faithfully in the U.S. Air Force half-a-century ago.

Fifty years to the month after joining the military, the disabled veteran reflected on her service for Women’s History Month in an interview with Hero’s Bridge, a Warrenton nonprofit serving senior citizen veterans.

McCarthy was the first female born to her family in a full century, due on St. Patrick’s Day. She arrived a day later into a family of service and recently celebrated her 70th birthday. An injury early in her military career has stayed with her all these years.

McCarthy joined the Air Force in March 1973, at age 20 under the delayed enlistment program. It was a natural choice since both of her parents were veterans. Her father was a sergeant in the Marines during WWII and her mother was a 2nd Lt. Army Nurse stationed at Walter Reed Hospital, as a private nurse to General John Pershing in 1945.

“I needed to get away from home,” McCarthy said in a visit Thursday with the Star-Exponent. “I joined to have a new life.”

Her family has a military history on both sides, which made the decision to join in the tradition of service easy. McCarthy entered basic training in San Antonio, Texas, at a time when females under the age of 21 needed parental consent to join. Her father had one condition, “That when I married, it would be at our family parish in Port Byron, New York. He wrote up the condition and I had to put a drop of blood on it to seal the deal,” she said.

At basic, the men had brand new air-conditioned barracks while the females had to sweat it out in the old WWII barracks without the comforts of air conditioning. Nights were spent sleeping under wool covers. McCarthy took sponge bathes at night to avoid the communal bathing area.

She reported to Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, where it was also hot and humid, but she finally had air conditioning barracks.

That too had its drawbacks.

“A hurricane rolled through while we were there and flooded the base. We had to march in the rain and puddles and then sit in air-conditioned classrooms wearing wet clothes, everyone got sick,” McCarthy said.

While waiting for her next assignment, she was assigned to the AWOL dorm for female airmen waiting for court martials.

“This was a blast. I had to march them everywhere,” she recalled. “They couldn’t go anywhere without getting past me.”

She next reported to Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, Washington in January, where it was dark, cold and covered in black ice. It was during this time that McCarthy suffered a career-ending injury.

While doing office work, she pulled the top drawer of a filing cabinet not fastened to the wall. It fell on top of her, and she became trapped.

The fall caused chipped teeth, a dislocated jaw and dislocated right knee. The day before she turned 21, McCarthy had reconstructive knee surgery, the beginning of a lifetime of pain. She pushed forward with her most eye-opening assignment in the Air Force.

“I was responsible for interviewing the Vietnam POWs and processing their paperwork,” said McCarthy.

She was in a cast following her accident while she gave the interviews over two weeks in late February 1974 to several dozen veterans. Many had endured torture and abuse as prisoners in the Hanoi Hilton, she said. At 21 years old, McCarthy was told to just let them talk. The stories they shared were difficult to hear.

“They just shared some sad stories,” she said. “Their bodies looked horrible. They went through hell.”

McCarthy’s knee, meanwhile, failed to heal properly and left her in constant pain. Disabled American Veterans helped her get VA compensation, eventually, after her second knee reconstruction.

McCarthy was recalled to active duty in July 1976 and assigned to Castle Air Force Base in California, where she bought a Morgan horse and met her future husband, who also loved horses.

The two married in October 1977 in New York, keeping her promise to her father. They both had new assignments in England, and a few months later McCarthy became pregnant.

In the 1970s, pregnancy in the military was transitioning from being “a sickness not in the line of duty” to having pregnant women in the service with maternity uniforms. At this time, pregnant military personnel were permitted to wear civilian clothing.

She was discharged at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey, and left the military in September 1978. McCarthy stayed with her parents and had a daughter before returning to England to rejoin her husband, and their family continued to grow.

McCarthy became involved with the local Girl Scouts while raising her daughters in Arizona and developed a keen interest in crafting.

“We had a lot of fun making crafts with the Girl Scouts,” she recalled.

She’s a Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts, with 42 years in scouting.

Her knee pain never let up, leading to a total knee replacement at the age of 43, worsened by a car accident six months later that broke her right ankle.

She uses crafting as a healthy outlet to take her mind off the pain. Her 11 grandchildren, friends and family are the beneficiaries of many of her projects.

McCarthy uses an embroidery machine to create personalized items for her loved ones, including a fluffy stuffed bunny, marked with Wyatt, for her grandson’s first Easter.

Thanks to help from the JAG office and Disabled American Veterans, McCarthy is now treated as a service-connected Disabled Veteran. Her benefits afford her a live-in aide for one year to help around the house since having her total knee surgery on her right knee last July.

In the meeting Thursday, McCarthy said her live-in aide benefit will end this July and she hopes to continue to receive light assistance in-home three days a week. She has a nerve stimulator to help with pain, but with her injured ankle in the same leg, McCarthy had to stop driving because it’s too painful.

She hopes to get hand controls approved through the VA so she can get some of her freedom back.

“I am stuck—have two vehicles in the driveway and can’t use them,” she said.

McCarthy gets her groceries delivered to the house and depends on VA transportation to get her to the hospital in Richmond for appointments.

Fifty years after joining the Air Force, she said she is proud of her service.

“I would definitely do it all again,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy is a Hero’s Bridge veteran. Hero’s Bridge serves elderly veterans, age 65 and older by bridging veterans to a better quality of life through age-specific and innovative programs.

These services are available to heroes wherever they call home, at no expense to them or their families. See herosbridge.org.