TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Culpeper Christmas Parade street closures & parking restrictions

The Culpeper Christmas Parade is coming downtown this Sunday, Dec. 5 and will march down Main Street starting at 5 p.m.
A large event that has required weeks of preparation, the Culpeper Police Department is committed to keeping everyone safe and ensure the event runs smoothly, according to a release on Friday afternoon.
Parades are exciting, fun events but they involve some significant road closures and diversions.
Starting at noon on Dec. 5 until the conclusion of the parade, “NO PARKING” will be allowed on East Piedmont Street from North Main to Wine Street. Starting at 2 p.m., there will be no parking in the 100 block of West Davis Street and the 100 blocks of North West Street and South West Street.
Also on Parade Day starting at 4 p.m., northbound traffic on East Street will be diverted to East Spencer Street towards Fairfax Street then Wine Street. Southbound traffic on North Main Street will be diverted onto Sperryville Pike and then onto either North West Street or North Blue Ridge Avenue.
During this time officers will be working to clear all vehicles parked along Main Street. If officers are unable to locate the vehicle owners of any illegally parked vehicles, vehicles will be towed.
At 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, all Main Street traffic and side street access will be closed until the conclusion of the parade events.
The 5 p.m. parade route will stretch down Main Street from Piedmont Street and will conclude at Mason Street. Throughout the entire event, police officers will be at major intersections conducting traffic control and direction.
Attendees and residents should expect heavy congestion as people arrive, find parking, or drop off parade participants. Motorists are reminded to pay special attention for pedestrians. Pedestrians are reminded to cross any roadways safely and ensure you attend to all children while crossing any street. Parking will be limited so paradegoers should allow for extra time, and prepare for heavy traffic afterwards as everyone heads home.