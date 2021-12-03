TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Culpeper Christmas Parade street closures & parking restrictions

The Culpeper Christmas Parade is coming downtown this Sunday, Dec. 5 and will march down Main Street starting at 5 p.m.

A large event that has required weeks of preparation, the Culpeper Police Department is committed to keeping everyone safe and ensure the event runs smoothly, according to a release on Friday afternoon.

Parades are exciting, fun events but they involve some significant road closures and diversions.

Starting at noon on Dec. 5 until the conclusion of the parade, “NO PARKING” will be allowed on East Piedmont Street from North Main to Wine Street. Starting at 2 p.m., there will be no parking in the 100 block of West Davis Street and the 100 blocks of North West Street and South West Street.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Also on Parade Day starting at 4 p.m., northbound traffic on East Street will be diverted to East Spencer Street towards Fairfax Street then Wine Street. Southbound traffic on North Main Street will be diverted onto Sperryville Pike and then onto either North West Street or North Blue Ridge Avenue.