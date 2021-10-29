TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle accident with injuries shuts down I-81 southbound in Shenandoah

All southbound lanes of Interstate 81 at the 265 mile-marker in Shenandoah County are closed due to a multi-vehicle accident that occurred 11:19 a.m. on Friday.

There are several confirmed injuries, according to a release after noon from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

VDOT has been notified and will be assisting with the roadway closer and setting a detour, Coffey said. Updates will be provided when available. Stay with starexponent.com for more on this breaking news story.