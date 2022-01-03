 Skip to main content
TRAFFIC ALERT: Snow, fallen trees close I-64 east of Charlottesville
top story

TRAFFIC ALERT: Snow, fallen trees close I-64 east of Charlottesville

Multiple crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation are working on Interstate 64 east of Charlottesville to remove large trees that are blocking the highway following a round of heavy snow on Monday.

The fallen trees are preventing snowplows from clearing the interstate from Exit 124 at Pantops through Goochland County.

The crews are using heavy equipment to cut the trees and remove them from the interstate, but high winds continue to fell trees, making for dangerous conditions for the crews and impeding the progress of snowplows to clear snow from the highway, according to a VDOT release just before 2 p.m. on Monday.

Motorists who must travel this afternoon should not use I-64 east of Charlottesville. U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) is an alternate route, but VDOT advises to postpone non-essential travel until the storm passes and roads are clear.

