The end of North Blue Ridge Avenue, near Yowell Meadow Park, will close to traffic next week for approximately three months for construction of a roundabout at the intersection with Evans Street/Sperryville Pike in the Town of Culpeper.

West Evans Street from before Blue Ridge to before Gardner Street will also close Monday, June 5 through September for phase three of the U.S. Route 522 Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Improvement Project.

Motorists will use East Piedmont Street to detour to South West Street over to Colonel James Boulevard to bypass the section of roadwork on the town’s busy west side.

Permanent detour signs will be in place to help guide traffic, according to a release from Town Public Works. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to remain alert due to changing conditions within the detour as well as the work zone.