The break of an eight-inch water main pipe Wednesday afternoon in old town Culpeper closed a portion of North Main Street and interrupted service in the area for hours.
Culpeper Public Works reported a disruption in water service, impacting 11 area customers, around noon in the historic district of downtown Culpeper. Crews remained on the scene into the rush hour with no estimated time for completion as of yet, according to Public Works Director Jim Hoy.
Water spilled onto the road as heavy equipment dug into North Main Street near East Piedmont Street in the busy commercial and residential area near The Paint Bucket store. Cars were being detoured around the scene onto West and East streets.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available, Hoy said.
“We appreciate the public’s patience during this utility outage and ask motorists to reduce speed and remain alert when approaching this safety work zone,” Hoy said.
